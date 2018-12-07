‘A Very Joe Bob Christmas’ Gets Teaser Ahead Of Release

Premiering on Shudder December 21, Joe Bob Briggs is back again in 'A Very Joe Bob Christmas.'

Joe Bob Briggs is something of an obscure name to the masses, but horror fans have been practically piling on top of on another to watch his return to movie hosting in 2018. Earlier in the year Joe Bob Briggs hosted The Last Drive-In on Shudder, a 24-hour long marathon hosted by Briggs. The special garnered such a massive response, Shudder’s servers couldn’t take the web traffic and crashed.

Fortunately for horror fans, Shudder was able to restore the live stream and made the entire special available to stream on demand. Briggs returned last month for a Thanksgiving special, Dinners of Death, which also received a warm reception.

According to a report from EW, Joe Bob Briggs is returning once again, this time for a Christmas special called A Very Joe Bob Christmas. What’s more, Briggs informed viewers that this upcoming special will feature four films from the same franchise, though he declined to specify which horror franchise that may be.

We actually have four movies in a single film franchise that represent the spirit of drive-in Christmas. And since the movies don’t make a lick of sense, you’re gonna need artificial stimulation, if you know what I mean, and I think you do. And so, we’re actually protecting your a** by encouraging you to be stupid at home, instead of going out and ending up as an episode of COPS.”

It’s been speculated by many on Reddit that the unnamed franchise may in fact be Silent Night, Deadly Night, as it fits the bill and the first entry to that franchise is currently streaming on Shudder. However, as that has not been confirmed, it still remains a rumor.

Joe Bob Briggs teases A Very Joe Bob Christmas in new trailer https://t.co/3D32wwpRI0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 6, 2018

Previous Joe Bob Briggs specials have been more eclectic. Dinners of Death featured two 1970’s cult-classics, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes. Joe Bob changed things up after that, airing the Takashi Miike-directed Japanese Yakuza film, Dead or Alive. He rounded out the special with a slasher movie from 1986, titled Blood Rage.

For The Last Drive-In, Joe Bob Briggs hosted 13 horror movies, back-to-back, including Tourist Trap, Hellraiser, The Prowler, Basket Case, Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-o-rama, and Sleepaway Camp, to name only a few.

Back in the 1990’s, Joe Bob Briggs hosted a marathon of five Friday the 13th movies on TNT’s Monstervision.

A Very Joe Bob Christmas will premiere live on Shudder at 9 P.M. EST on December 21.