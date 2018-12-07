Pantone’s Color Of The Year 2019 Is ‘Living Coral’ To Fuel Our ‘Optimism And Joyful Pursuits’

Pantone has announced the 2019 Color of the Year, a peachy shade of orange called Living Coral.

In keeping with its nearly 20-year-long tradition, Pantone has reserved the first week of December for a big announcement. Yesterday, the New Jersey-based company — a self-proclaimed global authority on color, as noted by CNN — unveiled the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year: a “vibrant, yet mellow” shade of peachy orange named “Living Coral.”

Described as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue” that dons a golden undertone to energize and enliven our spirits, Living Coral “embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy” in our agitated lives, states Pantone.

“Symbolizing our innate need for optimism and joyful pursuits, Pantone 16-1546 Living Coral embodies our desire for playful expression.”

According to the company, the Color of the Year 2019 is both nurturing, “evocative of how coral reefs provide shelter” to a rich diversity of life, and energetic, exuding a vivacious vibe that “encourages lighthearted activity” as a response to the aggression of social media and the constant invasion of digital technology.

“In reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, we are seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy,” explained Pantone.

Living Coral is meant to do just that, and alludes to a “sociable and spirited” nature, which is exactly the type of attitude that Pantone believes should accompany us into the new year.

Creative collage in Living Coral, the 2019 Pantone Color of the Year. Efetova Anna, Nadin Panina, Alina Kholopova, and Mariia Ploshikhina / Shutterstock

The 2019 Color of the Year conjures up images of relaxation and celebration, remarks Time magazine. At the same time, Living Coral conveys a powerful message on the urgent need to protect the world’s dying coral reefs, the cornerstone of marine ecosystems throughout the globe.

“In its glorious, yet unfortunately more elusive, display beneath the sea, this vivifying and effervescent color mesmerizes the eye and mind.”

The bewitching tones of underwater corals can now be seen on runways, at fashion shows, on social media, and in consumer packaging. This way, Living Coral serves as both an urge to be positive and cheerful, and as a reminder to respect nature and preserve its endangered ecosystems.

As CNN points out, each year, the newly chosen color echoes the socio-economic climate, as well as fashion and technological trends; mirroring the latest movements in art, music, lifestyle, travel, and social media. For instance, the 2018 Color of the Year was a deep shade of purple called “Ultra Violet,” which paid tribute to a host of beloved artists, including Prince, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Keith Harin, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Pantone chose a fresh, zesty shade of green as the 2017 Color of Year. Called “Greenery,” this vigorous color symbolized revival and new beginnings after a troubled 2016, the Inquisitr reported at the time.