Serena Williams Appears To Dispel Meghan Markle’s Diva Rumors As She Described Their Phone Calls, Per ‘Elle’

In recent weeks, Meghan Markle’s media image seems to have turned sour. With reports about royal family drama and rumors that make it sound like the new duchess is somewhat of a “diva,” some may have come to believe the media’s narrative. However, Meghan’s long-time friend, Serena Williams, revealed how Markle has remained steadfastly kind as she ever was, according to Elle.

“I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?’ I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

Also, Serena revealed that she’s been giving pregnancy advice to Meghan, while she still admitted that Meghan “still gives me more advice,” detailed People.

“It will come. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Williams said of her advice. “I didn’t know how I’m going to have a baby, and it all came. It’s so crazy, I totally changed, and it literally is like a switch. And so, I say that, ‘It will come.'”

There’s been rumblings about Meghan hoping to break royal tradition with her method of birth, also, which has already been met with resistance in the media.

Markle reportedly wants to have a natural, home birth, using hypnobirthing techniques. However, that is something that is highly frowned upon by the royals, who expect the duchess to give birth in a hospital as has been the tradition.

However, the hospital that Meghan would be expected to give birth has received low hygiene scores recently, only getting two out of five marks. This reportedly made Markle go “ballistic,” as she requested her own personal chef and cleaners to prepare the hospital room for her.

Only time will tell whether Meghan will give birth naturally or in a hospital. The method of hypnobirthing has been used by Hollywood celebrities in the past, and so it’s not a huge surprise that Markle would like to attempt a drug-free birthing process.

Meanwhile, there’s not many people sharing private information about Meghan like Serena is. For a long time, nobody has spoken about private phone calls or anything of the like, probably because of the harsh fallout between the duchess and her American family. However, it’s probably a good thing that Serena is telling people her two cents about Meghan in the midst of the media painting a picture of her as a diva.