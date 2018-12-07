Duchess Meghan’s Nephew Calls Thomas, Jr And Samantha Markle ‘Embarrassing And Sad’

It seems the Markles just cannot get enough of the media attention. Despite the fact that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child and could probably really use a break from the family drama, the Markle clan just keeps on following her around. But this time, it’s her nephew, Tyler Dooley, who is doing the talking, and he’s actually coming to Meghan’s defense.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Dooley hit out at his father, Thomas Markle, Jr., and his aunt, Samantha Markle, calling the duchess’ half-siblings “embarrassing and sad all at the same time” for the way they continue to try and cash in on Meghan’s fame.

“My father and aunt Samantha have sold my grandfather out, sold my family out, sold Meghan out. It has been hard to deal with,” the 26-year-old told reporters.

Ever since it was publicly revealed that Meghan was dating Prince Harry, both Thomas, Jr. and Samantha have spent plenty of time talking about their younger sister on social media and to the press, trying to soak up any paparazzi attention willing to glance in their direction. Meghan, who has been estranged from her siblings and her father for years, was accused by Samantha and Thomas, Jr. of shunning their father, after it was discovered that he had been paid to take staged paparazzi photos in the build-up to her May wedding.

Following the scandal, Thomas, Sr. announced he would not be attending the wedding, citing health concerns as the primary reason. While he publicly apologized for the chaos he had caused, that hasn’t stopped him from accepting other offers from the press to speak about his youngest daughter.

By all accounts, Meghan has not spoken to her father since, prompting weekly rages by Samantha on Twitter.

Dooley feels that the pair’s continued public outbursts are nothing but an embarrassment to the entire family, including Meghan and his grandfather, Thomas, Sr.

“It was never like we had a super tight-knit family before to be honest,” he said of the family’s relationships with one another. “But the fact that now the whole world gets to see how my father or aunt Samantha behaves, it is like an open wound for everyone to see. That’s the hardest part, the fact that there is no privacy. It is hard to deal with.”

He added that the family he feels he has left is his mother, brother, and his grandfather, saying that he only knows what’s going on with Thomas, Jr. and Samantha because he gets to continuously read about it in the tabloids.

Dooley also came to Meghan’s defense directly, calling her a “hard worker” who is “focused on her passion and trying to make a name for herself.”

In the meantime, while Meghan awaits the arrival of her baby in the spring of 2019, Samantha has very strategically announced she will be releasing a tell-all book about her half-sister around the same time, no doubt to capitalize on what will clearly be a media frenzy around the duchess and her newborn.