Joe Jonas Talks Being Best Man At His Brother Nick’s Wedding: ‘There Was A Lot Of Tears’

Nick Jonas married actress Priyanka Chopra on December 1.

Joe Jonas was honored when his brother, Nick Jonas, asked him to be his best man for his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, People is reporting. Two wedding ceremonies were held in Jodhpur, India, over the weekend — one following Indian tradition, and one following a more Western/Christian tradition, to honor both of their backgrounds. Joe appeared on the Today Show on December 5 to talk about how he felt during the festivities.

“I kind of blacked out for a minute because I was overwhelmed with emotion,” Joe admitted. “This is not only my brother, best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles. I have [the toast] on paper, which is the most important part. It was a special week. It’s been amazing. Marrying Nick off — and to Priyanka — has been fantastic. This has obviously been one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever seen.”

Joe and Nick rose to fame by forming the band The Jonas Brothers alongside brother Kevin. Nick proceeded to have a solo acting and singing career, while Joe went on to front the band DNCE. While the two no longer perform together, they appear to be just as close as they’ve always been. Joe said his focus was entirely on Nick and his new wife — and not focused on his own future wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. According to Marie Claire, Joe and Sophie began dating in November, 2016, and Joe proposed in October, 2017. Rumor has it the two are planning to wed in the summer of 2019.

“I definitely took some notes but that week was all about them,” Joe said. “My time will come but I am thrilled for the two of them.”

If Joe and Sophie intend to have a wedding that’s similar to Nick and Priyanka’s, they have a lot to live up to — the couple’s wedding was nothing but extravagant. The two first had a Mehendi ceremony on December 1, where they both donned henna tattoos. Later that night, guests came together for a Sangreet, a traditional Indian celebration, where family members — including Sophie — were said to participate in an elaborate musical number. The next day, Nick and Priyanka had their traditional Western ceremony, where Priyanka wore a beaded and hand-embroidered white gown made by Ralph Lauren. The gown included a jaw-dropping 75-foot long veil. Once Joe has his ceremony with Sophie, that will make all three members of The Jonas Brothers off the market.