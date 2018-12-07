Shudder Brings Horror Fans Stephen King For The Month Of December

It looks like Shudder is bringing home some Yuletide scares with a bunch of holiday viewing treats for horror fans.

Horror fans are getting much to celebrate for the holidays on Shudder. The AMC-owned horror streaming platform is offering fans a veritable smorgasbord of holiday-themed horror movies, ranging from the funny to the downright scary and everything in between.

Among the holiday scares are movies like Christmas Evil, Black Christmas, A Christmas Horror Story, Better Watch Out, Follow, an exclusive series titled Black Lake, as well as the 1980s slasher classic, Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Furthermore, BleedingCool wrote that Shudder is decking the halls with movie adaptations of classic Stephen King books, as well as a few films co-written by the horror legend. Shudder’s comprehensive collection of King titles include Misery, Pet Sematary, Silver Bullet, Cujo, The Dead Zone, Salem’s Lot, Creepshow, and Creepshow 2.

Horror fans have taken to Twitter, expressing much excitement over the new additions.

Misery earned director Rob Reiner an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture in 1991. Kathy Bates also nabbed the win for Best Actress in a Leading Role that same year. Pet Sematary is based on a novel of the same name. The film adaptation received mixed reviews from critics upon its initial release, but has since gone on to become a horror classic.

Silver Bullet is based on the Stephen King graphic novel Cycle of the Werewolf and stars Gary Busey. Cujo stars Dee Wallace (E.T., The Howling) and is about a mother and her son trapped in a broken-down vehicle trying to escape the jaws of a rabid St. Bernard. The Dead Zone stars Christopher Walken as Johnny, a man who develops the second sight after suffering a terrible car crash. Salem’s Lot is directed by Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Poltergeist) and tells the story of a writer who comes back to his hometown and eventually realizes that the citizens are being turned into vampires.

Creepshow is an anthology horror film consisting of five short movies directed by George Romero. Unlike the other films, it is not based on a Stephen King novel. The short “Father’s Day” is an original story written by King specifically for Creepshow, while other shorts in the movie were based on various short stories King released over the years. Creepshow 2 is similar, with the story “The Raft” being based off a short story from King’s anthology book, Skeleton Crew.

Stephen King was recently on Twitter hyping the release of It: Chapter Two, which is due in theaters in 2019. The upcoming sequel’s predecessor, It, came out in 2017 and went on to become the highest grossing horror film of all-time.