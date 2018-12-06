‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Might Not Reveal The Film’s Title To Fan’s Dismay

The biggest movie trailer of 2018 might end up being a huge disappointment if the title is kept secret.

The trailer for the highly anticipated Avengers 4 film is expected to drop tomorrow, but not all is expected to be revealed when the clip is over. Many movie websites and fans are speculating that the title for the movie will not be revealed, to the dismay of millions. Fans have been waiting for months since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters back in April to find out the title of the movie which will close out Phase 3 of the MCU.

According to Screen Rant, the title will potentially remain a mystery despite getting a trailer (possibly) tomorrow morning. Fans have been begging all those involved with Avengers 4, especially directors Joe and Anthony Russo, for the title for months and have been left in the dark as all aspects surrounding the film have been kept secret. While many have guessed at the title, nothing has been confirmed by anyone in the MCU.

Possibly the most likely subtitle of Avengers 4 is Annihilation, which has been floating in the rumor mill for months. Others include End Game and Assemble. Those rumors likely will not be confirmed tomorrow if the trailer, in fact, debuts. Steven Weintraub of Collider tweeted earlier today that a source of his had revealed the trailer would not reveal the title, but he himself was unsure if that information could be trusted.

Already breaking my rule from two days ago. Hearing the first #Avengers4 trailer will not reveal the title. Want to be clear I am not 100% on this. Which is why it is a tweet and not a story on @Collider We should know if my source was right or wrong soon…

Fans began commenting on Weintraub’s tweet, with many suggesting the title revelation would be a let down after all the hype that has built up over the last several months.

“This is going to be such a let down when finally revealed. Nothing can live up to this nonsense. It is getting ridiculous,” a user shared.

“I love what @MarvelStudios has been doing for the last 10 years, but at what point does the secrecy surrounding the title start becoming a detriment to the marketing? I know I’m getting tired of it,” another added.

RUMOR: The official AVENGERS 4 title may not even be revealed in its upcoming first trailer.

We Got This Covered has suggested the trailer will drop tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET, but the site did not specify how. Marvel has used programs like Good Morning America before to release trailers but mainly have released them themselves on YouTube or their social media platforms. For now, fans can hope that insiders like Weintraub and movie news websites are wrong and that a title will accompany tomorrow’s potential trailer debut.

Word is that the AVENGERS 4 TRAILER may not give MARVEL fans the one thing they really want!

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.