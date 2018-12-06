Sacha Baron Cohen Invites Sarah Palin To Be His Date To The ‘Golden Globes’ After Earning Nod

Move over Isla Fisher.

After earning a Golden Globe nomination for “best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical” for his role in in the controversial show Who Is America? Sacha Baron Cohen released a statement thanking everyone for the nod — while also making a few strange requests.

“I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did,” he started off the statement.

Cohen then went on to applaud the HFPA for appreciating what he called his “ever-evolving” humor. The actor went on to say that the show was a labor of love for him for two years, while also stating that he was “humbled” to be recognized alongside such a great group of actors in Jim Carrey, Michael Douglas, Donald Glover, and Bill Hader. He also joked that the Hollywood Foreign Press dropped the ball by not nominating Dick Cheney and Roy Moore, both of whom were pranked on the show.

And at the end of the statement, the 47-year-old made somewhat of an odd request to former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

“Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony.”

As Mashable shared back in August, Cohen found himself in hot water when he duped Sarah Palin into thinking that he was a disabled veteran in order to get her to appear on the show. Cohen ended up making the decision to yank the segment — after the former Governor of Alaska lashed out at him in a Facebook post.

“Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” she wrote.

