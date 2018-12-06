‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, December 6: Brooke Is Stunned By Bill’s Shocking Confession

Bold and the Beautiful for Wednesday, December 5 was pre-empted due to coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral. This episode will be aired on Thursday, December 6 on CBS.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 6 reveal that Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) words seem to have encouraged Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and she continues their private show. Now that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows the truth about Taylor (Hunter Tylo), she heads to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to hear his side of the story, per Soaps.

Brooke Logan Is Stunned By Bill Spencer’s Confession

After Taylor threw herself at Brooke’s feet and begged her not to go to the authorities with the truth, Brooke will head to Bill. She wants to find out why he hasn’t pressed charges against Taylor.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will be stunned when Bill tells Brooke that he intends to keep his promise to Taylor and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He promised them that he would take the secret to his grave.

When Brooke questions the wisdom of letting his shooter walk free, Bill will point out that he also chose to let her husband off the hook for pushing him off the balcony and colluding with the judge in the custody case. Brooke will be floored when she realizes that Bill has really changed.

Eric Opens The Door

Leslie, a Forrester Creations’ model, was late to model Eric’s latest design. When Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) jokingly said that she should try the gown on for him, she and her husband passionately kissed before he shooed her out. Eric said that one shouldn’t get involved with the model and she left before things became too heated.

Pam Distracts Quinn

However, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) came up with the idea that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) should model for him instead of Leslie. When Donna appeared in the designer gown, Eric said that it was beautiful. Donna said that it fitted very well and, per Inquisitr, Eric told her that he didn’t only mean the dress.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the private modeling show will continue. It seems as if Eric has indicated that he still finds Donna to be attractive and this might spell trouble for his marriage later on. Pam will try to distract Quinn since she doesn’t know that Donna is in the design room with Eric.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.