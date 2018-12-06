‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Harrison Hints He May Be The Reason Behind Colton Underwood’s Fence Hopping Freakout

'The Bachelor' star fled the scene in a stunning moment that may have been prompted by a conversation with the ABC host.

Bachelor fans are bracing for an explosive scene as leading man Colton Underwood’s journey to find love takes a jaw-dropping turn later in the season. In ABC’s recently released first full-length promo for the rose-filled reality show, the NFL free agent is seen crying and saying, “Every time I put myself out there, I get f**king rejected.”

In the wild clip, The Bachelor star later reaches the end of his rope — and flees the scene as host Chris Harrison calls out to him. Underwood is then seen jumping a high fence as he declares, “I’m f**king done.”

“What just happened?” asks one of The Bachelor star’s shocked wifely wannabes. Even host Chris Harrison gets bleeped as he says “Holy sh*t” over what he has witnessed.

In a new interview posted by Us Weekly, Bachelor host Chris Harrison hints that he may be the person behind Colton’s on-camera fence-hopping freakout, not one of the 30 women picked to compete on the show.

“There’s a lot to be said about the fence-hopping scene. I was approximately ten yards behind him when it happened. I may or may not have been the reason that he hopped the fence. To the actual athletic accomplishment of the fence jump … you have to understand, the fence was about 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. He did not touch the fence or touch the top of the fence after his feet left the ground.”

Several Bachelor fans, including franchise alum Evan Bass, weighed in on Colton’s fence scaling move.

Thinking you should try out for American Ninja Warrior ASAP! Flawless technique on the fence! — Jenna Hornik (@tweetyourhornik) November 20, 2018

@colton jumping the fence on #TheBachelor is what I now live for???? — hannah (@hannahtaylor78) November 20, 2018

Colton jumping the fence with the girls screaming in the background makes a terrific horror film scene. Very intrigued. #thebachelor @colton — Bachelor NationUSA (@bach_usa) November 20, 2018

Every Bachelor season, I wonder: Will I care again? Do I have it in me? Then they get a virgin from an NFL practice squad to throw himself over a fence, and I'm like, PUT ME BACK IN COACH. #TheBachelor #colton #GodBlessAmericahttps://t.co/lj2jaUmajH — Mo M. (@maryoliverm) November 20, 2018

In addition to that buzzy fence scene, Chris Harrison also weighed in on Colton Underwood’s “tough” task of openly talking about his virginity at age 26 — and what it means to him. The Bachelor host said that Colton Underwood was “brutally honest” as he talked one on one to the ABC star about his personal reasons for remaining a virgin.

When he revealed his virginity on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, the 26-year-old reality star explained that his focus on his football career left little time for dating — and that he was also looking for “the right heart” before giving up his virginity. But Harrison teases that there’s much more to the story.

“It was compelling to me to dive into why, because things weren’t adding up and I don’t think things added up for a lot of people. So for him to open up and to talk about why and to let all of us in this season – which he does – is fascinating.”

You can see Colton Underwood’s stunning fence jump in the ending seconds of The Bachelor promo below.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC.