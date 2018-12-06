John Legend Claps Back At Wife Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Arthur’ Trolls On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Chrissy Teigen has trolled husband John Legend about his resemblance to the protagonist of classic PBS cartoon Arthur, and he has finally clapped back with an iconic answer of his own — putting the comparisons to rest once and for all.

During an appearance on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Legend was asked about all the Arthur memes and the constant comparisons in Teigen’s social media posts.

Legend admitted that he didn’t understand what the jokes were about, as he didn’t watch the show when he was growing up. However, he did concede the similarities between himself and the character.

Then, he made an unexpected response towards his wife’s teasing. He vowed to cover the Arthur theme song.

For those of you who don’t know, the original tune was sung by Ziggy Marley — and it’s a funky tune.

“So that’s the theme song which I learned after people started comparing me to him on Twitter and Instagram, so one day I’m gonna cover the theme song,” he explained to Jimmy Fallon.

“[Chrissy Teigen] is always trolling me. She’s my number one troll on Twitter,” he quipped.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

Teigen wrote in the comments section of an Instagram photo of the couple’s daughter, Luna, cuddling an Arthur doll that, “This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I’ve been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one.”

Legend’s reply to his wife quick quip? “Wow.”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen’s used the Arthur meme to troll Legend.

When the singer’s fans first alerted the former Victoria’s Secret model to the striking resemblance between her husband and the animated television character, she had the perfect response. She posted a photo of the cartoon character’s hand in a fist and stated, “John when you tell him he looks like Arthur.”

“I hadn’t even heard of this Arthur character til now,” the 39-year-old R&B singer once replied in a tweet. “Was he around when I was a kid?”

Teigen and Legend’s second child, son Miles, has not posed with the iconic family toy… yet.

John Legend performed a medley of “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Bring Me Love,” two tracks from his new holiday LP, on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, per Rolling Stone.

The stage setup looked like a ’60s variety show with vocalists, a horn section, guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, percussionist, and drummer.