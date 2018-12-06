WWE Rumors: WWE Considering Another All Women’s Pay-Per-View In 2019 With ‘Queen Of The Ring,’ Per Observer’

It looks like 'Evolution' won't be the only WWE event consisting of all female superstars.

A little over a month ago, WWE held it’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event called Evolution and it appears as if the revolution is far from over. With female superstars often being in the main event of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, it’s not shocking that they are getting more press and screen time. Now, there are rumors flying around that a second PPV devoted entirely to them could arrive in 2019.

While Evolution wasn’t without its problems as it was the first of its kind in WWE, it did go over well with the fans. They were happy with the matches and enjoyed the product that was presented to them in late October.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., there is an idea floating around that a second all women’s pay-per-view could happen in 2019. While it is expected that Evolution will return for a second year, this other PPV would be a separate event entirely.

The idea being thrown around is a return of the “King of the Ring” tournament, but it would feature all women. The tournament would be turned into a “Queen of the Ring” tournament and feature all women who would compete for the crown.

WWE

Along with Evolution, the female superstars of WWE have seen themselves in the spotlight quite often. Not only has the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell match taken place, but the first-ever women’s TLC match will happen at the pay-per-view next week.

It has already been expected that Evolution will return in 2019, and the Mae Young Classic tournament has taken place the last two years. The Mae Young Classic has been extremely popular with fans who were in attendance for the matches and those watching on the WWE Network.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer states that this is only an idea going around in WWE right now and not a confirmed thing. If the “Queen of the Ring” tournament does happen, it would be the second main roster event to happen which features all female superstars.

The “King of the Ring” tournament began back in 1985 and has been featured as a major pay-per-view event numerous times in the past. Other times, the tournament took place on weekly television and even a WWE Network special in 2015.

The female revolution is continuing on in WWE and it appears as if Evolution was only the first major step in bigger things to come. There is no doubt that there are a lot of other plans in place, but rumors of a “Queen of the Ring” tournament coming in 2019 are enough to get fans and superstars excited.