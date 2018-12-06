Cardi B Gets Apology From Woman Who Allegedly Slept With Offset

Cardi B recently announced that she’s no longer in a romantic relationship with Offset, one-third of the rap group Migos and the father of her child.

In her announcement, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper did not go into too much detail on why she decided to end the relationship. But TMZ reports that a model named Summer Bunni has issued an apology to Cardi for allegedly sleeping with Offset.

In the video, Summer claims that she did not realize how serious their marriage was. She also expresses regret at the idea that she may have played a part in their breakup.

“I feel ashamed,” Summer says as she tries to fight back tears. “To Cardi B, to her fans, to her family, to her situation, these were never my intentions. I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

She later reveals that she has not apologized to Cardi B directly but reiterated that she was sorry for getting involved with Offset.

As TMZ previously reported, Offset reportedly arranged to have a threesome with Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll back in June, mere weeks before Cardi B gave birth. This was unearthed in text messages leaked to the tabloid. Their sources say that the texts and a screenshot of a FaceTime call came from a woman who had a disagreement with Cuban Doll.

Cardi B has not addressed these texts or the apology from Summer Bunni. In announcing the split, she did mention that she and her estranged husband had been trying to deal with the issues in their relationship without success.

This is not the first time that Offset has been accused of cheating with evidence accompanying the allegations. As Capital Xtra reports, in December of last year, the rapper’s iCloud account was hacked and it contained “alleged footage” of him in a bedroom with a nude woman. Later, a model named Celine Powell declared that she was carrying Offset’s baby. Both Cardi and Offset insisted that these rumors were untrue.

Last month, Cardi B and eight members of her entourage turned themselves into the police for their alleged participation in a strip club brawl which targeted two women who allegedly slept with Offset. Cardi was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, People Magazine reports.

Although their romantic relationship is over, Cardi announced that she still has love for Offset because he’s the father of her daughter, Kulture Cephus. She shared her first public photo of the baby on Instagram yesterday and the post currently has close to 8 million likes.