Eva Longoria Opens Up About Post-Baby Weight Loss

Eva's speaking out about her post-baby body after giving birth to her first child in June.

Eva Longoria is opening up about her post-baby weight loss and why she’s refusing to listen to the body-shamers when it comes to snapping back into shape. Speaking to People this week, the former Desperate Housewives actress – who welcomed her first child, a son named Santiago, with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston back in June – revealed that she gave herself enough time to “adjust” after giving birth before focusing on getting her pre-baby body back.

“I don’t really succumb to any pressure,” Eva recently told when asked about how she’s getting back into shape since becoming a mom. “So if people were saying, ‘Hurry up and lose weight,’ I don’t know, because I don’t listen to it.”

She also shared that it’s because she comes from a family of strong, independent women that she doesn’t let other people tear her down or affect her sense of self-worth, particularly when it comes to how she looks.

“I’ve had some amazing women in my life — my mom, my sisters — who really taught me about my self-worth from very early on in life. I come from a family of strong women, so it would have been impossible for me to lose my self-worth,” Longoria shared of why the comments don’t affect her.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this week, Eva revealed how she’s now just starting to get back into shape and dropping the pounds a little less than six months after welcoming baby Santiago into the world.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” the actress shared when asked about her weight loss, admitting that she’s now beginning to work out a lot more and is also watching what she eats.

Sarah Morris / Getty Images

“I’m barely starting to get back into it,” Longoria then added of her health and fitness routine.

As for how she’s starting to lose weight and get her pre-baby body back, she told the outlet that she’s very into yoga and has also been getting into some “serious weight training” since becoming a mom.

But there’s no doubting that Eva is more focused on taking care of her son right now than hitting the gym. As the Inquisitr previously shared, the star has been sharing various photos of her baby boy on social media over the past few months.

In an adorable picture she shared with her millions of followers back in October, Longoria is adorably reading a book to her baby boy while on set, proving that she’s most definitely already got balancing life as a mom and an actor down.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr reported that the new mom posted an adorable family photo that showed her kissing little Santiago on the cheek.