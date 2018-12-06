Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Video Baking Christmas Cookies With Her 7-Year-Old Son

Kate's getting ready for Christmas with her youngest son just weeks after welcoming a baby girl.

Kate Hudson took to Instagram this week to share an adorable video of herself baking Christmas cookies with her youngest son, 7-year-old Bingham. The cute, sped-up clip showed the youngster preparing for the holiday season in the kitchen as he rolled out a sheet of cookie dough with a rolling pin before preparing to cut out some festive shapes.

Hudson sped up the video so the voices sounded extra high-pitched, though Bingham – who’s Kate’s son with former boyfriend Matt Bellamy – could pretty clearly be heard shouting “Christmas!”

Writing in the caption of the clip she shared with her 9.3 million followers on December 5, Hudson revealed that they were hitting the kitchen for some family time together in celebration of National Cookie Day, which took place a day earlier on December 4.

“Yesterday was #NationalCookieDay and we celebrated by getting in the Christmas spirit,” Kate – who welcomed her third child into the world just last month – shared in the caption, adding the two hashtags “SugarCookie” and “BakeOffTime.”

She then encouraged her millions of followers to share their own cookie recipes with her in the comments section for her and her family to try out this holiday season.

“We’re picking a cookie recipe @prettyhappyofficial and I’m gonna try it out,” Kate said. “HINT: We’re looking for a recipe that’s kinda out there and different.”

The sweet family video came mere weeks after Kate and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their daughter Rani into the world.

Speaking before giving birth to her third child, Hudson shared that she was looking forward to getting a little more feminine energy in her home as she joked that her family is dominated by boys.

“My whole life has been boys,” the actress told The Cut while pregnant with her daughter, revealing that she has three brothers and two sons as well as two nephews. “It’s really been me and Mommy [Goldie Hawn] with a whole bunch of boys.”

“I’m excited about the balance. I was excited for my boys as I am for my girl, but at least now, if I have another baby, it really won’t matter what the gender is at all. At least I have one girl!” she added.

Since welcoming little Rani into the world with Danny, Kate and her family have been sharing adorable photos and videos, including her eldest son Ryder.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the 14-year-old, who Hudson shares with her former husband Chris Robinson who she was married to for seven years between 2000 and 2007, posted a number of adorable photos of himself holding his new baby sister in his arms just days after she was born on his Instagram page.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

The sweet snaps showed him gazing at his new baby sister.

As for how Hudson and her family will be celebrating their first Christmas with the new arrival this year, the star’s stepdad Kurt Russell recently dished on their family traditions with Us Weekly where he revealed how the whole family gathers together to celebrate.

“The kids put on their pajamas and they hang up their stockings and we got the fire going,” he shared, revealing that they then all race to bed on Christmas Eve to prepare for the big day.

Kurt also gushed over Rani, telling the site, “It’s just fun to have a whole different crew. I had a daughter on my third kid as well and it’s a totally different ballgame!”