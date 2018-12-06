Tony Todd Reacts To News Of ‘Candyman’ Reboot

The actor doubts a new 'Candyman' movie will be made without him.

In 1992, Candyman was released to theaters. Bernard Rose directed the film as well as wrote the screenplay, based on a short story by Clive Barker titled The Forbidden. Tony Todd played the titular Candyman and was regarded for his intense performance as the terrifying character. He also starred in the two sequels.

Although Candyman has been away from the big screen for nearly 20 years, Jordan Peele (Get Out) will be producing a new Candyman movie based on a script he co-wrote. Nick DaCosta is set to direct. With the announcement of a new Candyman film, many horror fans have been speculating about who will play the character or if Tony Todd will reprise his role.

According to a recent interview with SYFY, Tony Todd is not particularly worried about whether he gets the role or not but added that he doesn’t think filmmakers will try to make the movie without him.

“I have mixed feelings because I thought they were gonna make this 15 years ago. If this had been 10 years ago when I had heard news, I would have been devastated. I would have fought for it. Now I’m in a different place. I’ve got so many other options that even if they make it without me, which I doubt, the attention the new movie will create will lead folks back to the original [film] because people like to see the source material.

Tony Todd has been in a number of horror movies, including Hatchet and the Tom Savini-directed remake of Night of the Living Dead.

The 1992 film Candyman is about a woman named Helen (Virginia Madsen) who sets out to understand the urban legend known as “Candyman.” According to the movie’s folklore, Candyman fell in love with a slave owner’s daughter and the feeling was mutual. The slave-owner didn’t take kindly to the arrangement, so he gathered an angry mob together to kill Candyman, cutting his right hand off and having him stung to death by a nest of angry bees.

After getting in too deep, Helen begins hearing the voice of the real Candyman. Candyman begins haunting her every waking moment after she says his name five times while looking into a mirror.

With elements of the slasher genre, ghost stories, and psychological horror, Candyman became something of a cult classic among fans of horror. It scored well with critics and currently sits at a 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of yet, no release date for the upcoming reboot of Candyman has been provided.