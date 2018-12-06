WWE News: Huge Main Event Announced For ‘NXT TakeOver: Phoenix’

WWE has the main event for upcoming 'TakeOver' event locked in, and it's a big one.

The next NXT TakeOver event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019, and it looks like we have a main event locked in for the card. NXT General Manager William Regal announced that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa would go one-on-one with former champ Aleister Black for the title that Ciampa currently holds.

After this week’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network, Regal took to Twitter to announce the championship match.

“@WWEAleister will face @ProjectCiampa at #NXTTakeOver Phoenix for the #NXTChampionship!”

He also announced that before that event, Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black would fight in a steel cage match to finally put their differences behind them. That leaves room for something to happen to prevent the match in the storyline, as fans are likely aware that all of the competitors made it out without any real-life injuries since it was already taped late last month.

“And to square things away, @JohnnyGargano and @WWEAleister will get their matters settled in a #SteelCage Match in two weeks!” Regal added.

So far, the only match announced for TakeOver: Phoenix is the championship match between Ciampa and Black, but fans can expect at least four or five more matches to be announced over the coming weeks as we inch closer to the massive event.

Updates on NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler’s title defense and current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Undisputed Era, are also expected to follow in the coming days.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will emanate from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. The event is scheduled to take place on January 26, which is the same weekend as the Royal Rumble event. TakeOver events usually coincide with one of the WWE’s four major PPV events (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Summerslam, and Survivor Series).

Tommaso Ciampa is only the second wrestler in the history of the company, following former WWE superstar Neville, to hold both the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. He won the Tag Team Championship with friend-turned-rival Johnny Gargano.

Tonight is about The Champ. Join me. Follow me. Celebrate my greatness. 2018’s Sports Entertainer of the Year pic.twitter.com/Qv1TuxbaPP — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) December 5, 2018

Tomasso Ciampa has held the brand’s major championship since July when he defeated his upcoming opponent, Aleister Black. Black was unable to get an immediate rematch when he was attacked by Johnny Gargano and forced to sit out of action for a few weeks. This turned what was supposed to be a triple-threat match between Black, Gargano, and Ciampa into a one-on-one match between Gargano and Ciampa for the title.

Ciampa has successfully defended his title against Johnny Gargano and The Velveteen Dream, and the TakeOver: Phoenix match will mark his first defense against former champion Black.