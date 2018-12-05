Let’s Get It On! – MTV Studios Bringing Back ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ With Ice Cube As Star And Producer

One has to wonder if this new version of "Celebrity Deathmatch" will be just as violent as the original.

MTV has truly changed a lot over the years and wandered away from some of the things that made it so popular all those years ago. The network is no longer just about music television, but it has become more about reality TV than anything else. That may be the reason that MTV Studios is looking to bring back some of its older fans, and one way they’re going to try and do that is with a reboot of the iconic Celebrity Deathmatch show.

For those who may remember the show, fans can only hope that this reboot of the series doesn’t take away from what made it so great in the first place.

Deadline reported that MTV Studios is bringing back the classic Celebrity Deathmatch as one of the numerous ways it hopes to bring in more viewers. The series portrayed celebrities in claymation stop-motion wrestling matches which weren’t only hilarious, but extremely violent as well.

It originally ran from 1998 to 2002 and had all kinds of different matchups between celebrities who had become bitter rivals in real life. WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin was usually set as the host and would even get involved every now and again.

Celebrity Deathmatch was brought back to MTV2 in 2006 and ran for two seasons before being canceled again.

The new version of Celebrity Deathmatch will have another top name as its star and its producer in Ice Cube.

Ice Cube said that he was very happy to be working once again with Viacom and MTV on a “fan favorite like Celebrity Deathmatch.” Meanwhile, Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1, and CMT, said that they are excited about their partnership with Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Ice Cube and Cube Vision to reimagine this fan favorite. Deathmatch was the meme before memes, remains a hot topic on social media and will be a smart, funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today’s pop culture where it belongs – in the wrestling ring.”

MTV launched the MTV Studios with the intent of bringing back some of their old original content and giving it new twists and looks. They have already revealed they will bring back new versions of Daria, Aeon Flux, Made, and The Real World with more likely to come in the future, as reported by Inquisitr.

The fact that MTV is bringing back some of its older shows could be a sign that they not only want more viewers but also want some of the older ones to return. Ice Cube has a great way of drawing in a crowd and Celebrity Deathmatch was one of the most popular series to ever air on the network. This new version of the series will be shopped around as a weekly series to premium and streaming networks in 2019.