Kourtney Kardashian Likes When Scott Disick Gets Jealous Of Her Relationships Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be showing Scott Disick what he’s missing out on and proving that karma is a you know what.

While the eldest Kardashian sister may not be dating anyone at the moment, she is keeping her options open. Rumors are swirling that Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker have something going on after the two were spotted out together in recent weeks. But Barker may also have a little competition in former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Just last week, Payne commented on a sexy photo posted to Kourt’s Instagram page simply saying, “wow.” And while Scott Disick has moved on from Kardashian and is currently dating Sophia Richie, that doesn’t stop him from getting just a little bit jealous of Kourtney and the men in her life.

According to the Hollywood Life, Kardashian loves when her ex gets jealous of her and other guys because it’s kind of karma. Back when Scott and Kourtney were together, he was somewhat of a playboy, running around with other women and it really hurt the mother of three. So when Kourtney hears that her love life makes Scott a little crazy, it’s music to her ears according to a source.

“Kourtney is well-aware that Scott is watching her every move, who she dates, and who flirts with her online. Kourtney likes knowing that Scott is watching and regrets losing her.”

The insider goes on to dish that when Scott sees others like Liam Payne flirting with Kourtney, he gets territorial and it also makes him realize how bad he blew his relationship with Kourtney. And earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that the 39-year-old’s relationship with Travis Barker also makes Scott uneasy.

Disick is reportedly “riled up” over Kourtney and Travis’ friendship and is worried that things will blossom into a relationship in the future.

“Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends. Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low,” an insider shared. “He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off.”

As fans of the famous exes know, Kourtney and Scott split up a few times in the past with the second being in 2015 when Disick was photographed packing on the PDA with Chloe Bartoli. After that, there were more rumors of the couple getting back together the following year but that never ended up transpiring.

Since then, Disick has moved on to date a much younger woman in Sophia Richie while Kardashian dated model Younes Bendjima before the couple called it quits after nearly two years together.