Miley Cyrus Robbed Of $10,000 Worth Of Guitars From Storage Unit

The robbery comes just weeks after the singer lost her home in the Woolsey fire.

Miley Cyrus’s latest single is titled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” and the singer, unfortunately, knows the truth behind its title, as she has had her fair share of heartbreak over the last few months. Just a few weeks after the devastating loss of her Malibu home from last month’s wildfire, which she shared with her fiance Liam Hemsworth, TMZ has reported that the pop star has been robbed of thousands of dollars worth of musical instruments.

According to sources within law enforcement, Miley’s San Fernando Valley storage unit was victim of a robbery in which the thieves made out with a couple of guitars valuing more than $10,000. There is no clarity as to how the robbers broke into the unit, but sources did reveal to TMZ that the theft likely happened some time ago in October, and the pop star is only reporting the heist now after initially believing someone in her family to have borrowed them.

While the stolen goods were quite valuable, there is some silver lining for the singer, as it appears the thieves only stole the guitars and the rest of the items in the storage unit remained intact.

Still, the robbery is just another addition to the “Malibu” singer’s heartache, as her home was completely burned down in the Woolsey fire last month.

It seems Miley Cyrus can't catch a break from bad news. https://t.co/AaT2KSqMRi — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 5, 2018

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” the singer wrote on her Twitter account amid the natural disaster last month. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Despite the string of tragedy the singer has faced in recent weeks, Miley is doing her best to find positivity in her life, saying she is in a “really good kind of healing place right now” during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview yesterday, People reported.

She explained that after losing her home, she had the choice between sadness or grown in the aftermath of the tragedy, and she chose the latter.

“To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, ‘What am I gonna do about this?’ and being able to be an active member of my community–not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbor–has just been really a big growing experience.”

The singer is also earning endless praise for her latest single “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which she collaborated on with Mark Ronson and released on November 29.