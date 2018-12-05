Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Trying For Baby No. 2?

The 'KUWTK' star & the Cavaliers player are said to be 'actively trying' to get pregnant.

Is True Thompson getting a sibling? Eight months after the birth of their daughter, and the highly public cheating scandal that rocked the couple, a source told Us Weekly that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are actively trying to grow their little family.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the source revealed.

This comes after the couple spent Thanksgiving together, along with their daughter, in Cleveland. The platinum blonde KUWTK star clapped back at haters on Twitter who were bashing Kardashian for keeping Thompson in her life.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not,” E! reported.

The source further revealed that Khloe’s family is worried about the reality starlet, saying that the Kardashian clan feels that Khloe has her blinders on when it comes to Tristan, and that she is in danger of getting hurt again. It’s only been eight months since the release of a video that showed Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian as she waited on the arrival of their daughter.

“‘In her mind, she and Tristan are fine,” the source continued. They went on to say that “nothing would stop” Kardashian from expanding her family with the NBA star, despite the rocky relationship the two may have.

According to big sister Kim Kardashian West, whether or not Khloe and Tristan will spend Christmas together is still up in the air. Khloe has plans to attend Kim’s epic Christmas Eve party, taking place at the West household. Thompson has back-to-back games, so it’s unlikely that he will join Khloe and True for the holiday.

“Usually, Tristan has a Christmas game. I don’t know what the schedule is like this year, but I know she will spend Christmas Eve with us,” Kim told Life and Style.

One thing is for certain, fans who were waiting for the annual Kardashian Christmas card this year will be disappointed. Kim also spilled to Life and Style that they’ll be skipping the tradition. Mom and manager Kris Jenner is over it, and doesn’t have the patience to wrangle up the extended families this year. And, aside from that, last years card caused the family nothing but drama.

“I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card because that really did just f**k us over,” Kim said. She continued, “That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. Like, she just doesn’t have the energy anymore to wrangle all her kids and their kids,” Kim added.