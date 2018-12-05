Khloe Kardashian Wants People To Stop Being So Hard On Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is tired of all of the drama surrounding her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to a Dec. 4 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to stop giving Tristan Thompson such a hard time following his shocking cheating scandal earlier this year.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is fed up with the negative behavior and comments towards her boyfriend, as he is often booed when he plays in arenas away from Cleveland, and is hounded by Khloe’s fans via social media.

“Khloe is upset and frustrated that people are still so hard on Tristan, she is ready to put the negativity of his cheating behind them and move ahead as a happy family. Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point. She is choosing to see the best in Tristan and she is hoping that her fans, her friends and her family will all do the same. Khloe is ready for a happy new chapter and is very much looking forward to the new year,” a source stated.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online. The drama has since been playing out on Kardashian’s reality TV show, and has given fans a renewed interest in the couple’s life.

Recently, while playing a game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tristan was booed and heckled by fans sitting court side. One onlooker got the exchange on video, which showed Thompson flipping off the fans, who had been calling him a “bum” and other harsh names during the game, which the Cavs went on to win.

Even Khloe’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was seen heckling Tristan when the Cavs played a game against her boyfriend Ben Simmons’ team the Philadephia 76ers. Kendall was laughing while booing Tristan, whose team won the game against the Sixers as well.

“Look at my baby heckler. I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! # ItDidntWork,” Kardashian later tweeted making fun of Jenner’s attempts to boo Thompson without cameras catching it.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!