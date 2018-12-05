‘President Donald J. Trump’ Fits Perfectly In Redacted Section Of Mueller Flynn Memo, Viral Twitter Post Says

In a blacked out space before the words 'Criminal Investigation,' the phrase 'President Donald J. Trump' appears to be a perfect fit.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed his sentencing memo for retired General Michael Flynn — Donald Trump’s initial national security adviser — on Tuesday. Mueller told a court that Flynn gave “substantial assistance” to the investigation — so substantial that he asked for no jail time for Flynn, despite the “serious” nature of Flynn’s offenses. But the special counsel was, as CNN reported, “not ready to share the former national security adviser’s tale with the American people.”

As a result, Vanity Fair noted, large portions of an addendum to the sentencing memo detailing the information that Flynn provided were redacted, that is, blacked out. But now one independent journalist who has specialized in investigating the Trump-Russia scandal says that he may have decoded the letters beneath one highly significant redacted portion of the memo — and if his finding is correct, those letters spell very bad news for Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported Wednesday, the sentencing memo reveals that Flynn cooperated in the Russia collusion investigation, but there was another investigation in which he also provided substantial assistance — an investigation that the memo appears to treat as being of even greater importance than the dramatic collusion probe. But the details of that other investigation are completely redacted, except to reveal that it is a “criminal” investigation.

Journalist Scott Stedman found that in the blacked-out space before the phrase “criminal investigation,” the words “President Donald J. Trump” are a perfect fit. Stedman illustrated his discovery in the Twitter post below, which had already been retweeted more than 3,500 times and “liked” more than 11,000 times by early Wednesday morning.

The blacked-out space in the heading “A” on the Mueller memo submitted to the United States District Court in Washington D.C. addendum appears to describe the nature of the mysterious “criminal investigation.” If Stedman’s speculation is correct, the heading would read, “President Donald J. Trump Criminal Investigation.” In other words, not only is Mueller investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, he is also investigating Trump on some type of criminal charge — an investigation which, if it exists, was previously unknown.

“I’m not saying that I know for sure what is under the redacted phrase but ‘President Donald J. Trump’ fits perfectly,” Stedman wrote in a follow-up Twitter post.

Flynn’s cooperation was indeed extensive, as he sat for 19 interviews with Mueller, the special counsel’s staff of investigators, and other federal prosecutors, and he provided “firsthand information about the content and context of interactions between the transition team and Russian government officials,” according to a CNBC summary the sentencing memo.

But the names of any individuals Flynn identified in his interviews with Mueller have also been blacked out.