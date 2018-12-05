Gisele Bundchen Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Vivian For Her Sixth Birthday

The supermodel celebrated her youngest child's birthday with a sweet post this morning to her Instagram account.

As calendars get flipped to their last month of December, it is apparent–and maybe even a little scary–that the holiday season is already here. And while it seems like the list of holidays that occur during this month is never ending, some have an extra day of celebration during the last 31 days of the year–a birthday.

One family indulging in the extra day of cheer is that of New England Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen as they celebrate their youngest daughter’s sixth birthday today, December 5. To mark the beautiful day in their lives, Gisele shared an adorable photo with her daughter Vivian and a sweet message for her “little sunshine” to her Instagram account.

In the photo, Gisele and daughter Vivian Lake are seen wearing bikinis while taking in some beautiful scenery during a day at the river. Vivian sits on her mother’s lap and they both stretch their hands up high towards the sun, gazing at it lovingly. Behind them is a breathtaking scene of a waterfall splashing down and feeding into a body of water, with mossy rocks and beautiful greenery all around the peaceful, secluded spot in nature that they appear to have all to themselves.

“Today is her day!” Gisele wrote to her 14.8 million followers on the social media platform. “My little sunshine that brightens my everyday! There are no words to express how much I love you!”

Gisele, who was born and raised in Brazil, also translated the sweet message for her daughter to Portuguese, the official language of her home country, for her Brazilian fans that follower her on the platform.

In just a little over an hour, the adorable photo of the mother-daughter duo received over 450,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments, including one from Gisele’s husband and Vivian’s father, Tom Brady.

“Love my girls!!!!!” the Superbowl champion wrote, followed by a string of red heart emojis.

Gisele gave birth to her daughter on December 5, 2012, making Vivian the second child to her and Tom. They also share a son, Benjamin, who will celebrate his ninth birthday in just three days on December 8. Vivian and Benjamin have an older stepbrother John as well, who is from Tom’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

“We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be parents of another little angel,” People reported the supermodel announced on her Facebook page the day of Vivian’s birth.

“She is healthy and full of life. Thank you for all your support and well wishes,” she continued. “We wish you and your families many blessings.”