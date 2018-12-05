Ruth Bader Ginsburg Borrowed A Look From The Kardashians For Her Official Supreme Court Portrait

The 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice has earned high marks for her fashion sense.

Who wore it better, reality television star Kim Kardashian or U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

The official portrait for the oldest member of the court was released this week and some sharp-eyed fashion mavens noticed that the large necklace she wore over her robe was one also worn by the Kardashian sisters. As People magazine reported, the Stella & Dot Pegasus Necklace is actually quite popular among celebrities, especially the Kardashian family.

“[T]he 85-year-old isn’t the only celebrity who loves the statement piece,” the report noted.

“Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Greene, Kathie Lee Gifford and Shay Mitchell have also accessorized with it over the years.”

While it may seem a bit unusual at first glance that Ginsburg shares a look with these fashionable celebrities, under her black robe the Supreme Court Justice has actually been known for her keen fashion sense. As the Cut noted in a 2015 story, Ginsburg has adopted a conservative but sharp attire that’s gotten her quite a bit of praise from fashion experts.

“At public functions, RBG wears gloves, often black or white lace. In the dead of winter in Michigan, she wore daring knee-high leather boots,” the report noted.

“She usually carries the Constitution in her handbag, and after she got an MZ Wallace tote in the Glamour gift bag, she liked it so much she bought another.”

The Cut even posted a gallery of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s top looks, which includes her many decorative collars worn on her justice robes.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wears the Same Statement Necklace as the Kardashians https://t.co/KzZzu6sEpZ — People (@people) December 4, 2018

Ginsburg has been in the news quite a bit lately, largely for her a fall she suffered in November that left her with three fractured ribs. As CNBC reported, Ginsburg’s health has been in sharp focus after she survived three battles with cancer and a 2014 procedure to have a stent placed in her heart. The 85-year-old Ginsburg has said she has no plans of retiring from the court for at least a few more years, but some supporters worried that health problems could push her in that direction.

Ginsburg ultimately recovered from her fractured ribs, quickly getting back to her famously strict workout routine.

“I’m now 85,” she said at a recent event (via CNN).

“My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

She will get even more spotlight very soon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the focus of an upcoming biopic called On the Basis of Sex, which stars Felicity Jones as the Supreme Court Justice.