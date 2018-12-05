Kristen Bell, Ted Danson Comedy ‘The Good Place’ Renewed For Season 4 By NBC

Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason will get some more time to become better people in order to work their way into heaven — The Good Place has been renewed for a fourth season by NBC.

The quirky comedy — starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden — is currently winding down its 13-episode Season 3, and the network’s early pickup of the series for the 2019 to 2020 television season means they are really committed to this critically-acclaimed program.

“Congratulations to [series creator] Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending, and hysterical series unlike anything else on television. We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring,” said Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, the co-presidents of NBC Entertainment’s Scripted Programming division, according to a network press release published on the Futon Critic website on Tuesday, December 4.

Several of the actors in the show’s ensemble expressed their joy about the series renewal on social media.

“So forking grateful to have a 4th season of [The Good Place],” Bell said on Instagram.

“This show is a dream come true and I absolutely love working with all the lovely people who make it happen. Holy shirt!”

She added two fun emojis at the end of her message — the collision symbol and the one showing raised hands.

The accompanying picture was a cast photo that she adorned with rainbow and purple heart stickers.

“Grateful 4 another season with these 4king guys. Soul Squad 4ever,” TV veteran Danson wrote on Twitter.

Jacinto retweeted Danson’s post and added four smiling face with halo emojis.

We are renewed for season 4 benches! ????????‍♀️ @nbcthegoodplace pic.twitter.com/em0MmL1Vi6 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) December 5, 2018

NBC said that The Good Place is averaging 4.6 million viewers overall with “live plus seven day” figures, and has the most highly-educated audience of any primetime series on the Big 4 networks, which includes ABC, CBS, and Fox.

The funny series, which debuted in 2016, has been nominated for numerous awards, including Primetime Emmy nods for Danson (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series) and Maya Rudolph (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series) in 2018.

It has won multiple Critics’ Choice Television Awards, an American Film Institute Award, a Hugo Award, and a TCA Award.

Season 4 for #TheGoodPlace?! This makes the bass drop in our hearts. ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/R8n5wx4tAz — There’s Snow Place Like The Good Place ❄️ (@nbcthegoodplace) December 4, 2018

NBC has not yet stated how many episodes there will be in Season 4 of The Good Place, but the first three seasons each had only 13 half-hour shows.

The Season 3 fall finale will air on Thursday, December 6. The remaining episodes are expected to air in January.