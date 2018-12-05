Steve Kazee Kisses Girlfriend Jenna Dewan As He Wishes Her Happy Birthday In Latest Instagram Post

They may have only been dating for a short time but Tony Award winner Steve Kazee certainly seems smitten with his new lady, Jenna Dewan.

This past Monday, Jenna celebrated her birthday, turning 38-years-old. And while she was likely showered with gifts from both family and friends, she received an extra sweet gift from the new man in her life. Kazee shared a post with his Instagram followers with a sweet image and caption.

The photo is an image of a black and white photo reel that is laid out on a wooden background. It features four images on Jenna and Steve together. The top image is the pair looking serious while the next two photos on the reel are rather goofy with both Dewan and Kazee making silly faces. But the last photo in the reel confirms the pair’s relationship as the couple shares a kiss.

And to go along with the series of images, Kazee also shared his feelings for Dewan.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day.”

So far, the sweet post has gained a lot of attention from both Kazee fans and Dewan fans, amassing over 9,800 likes in addition to 200 plus comments. Many took the opportunity to wish Jenna a happy birthday while countless other fans commented on the hot, new couple.

Steve Kazee Celebrates Jenna Dewan’s 38th Birthday on Instagram https://t.co/thKqinHA0g pic.twitter.com/rnrSb6uwfr — (@BernieElla3) December 4, 2018

“Tall dark and handsome… yes it is a happy birthday I’m sure,” one fan commented.

“Happy birthday sweetheart. She’s a pretty lady Steve. Her smile looks wonderful on you!” another wrote.

“This is the cutest. Thank you for making her happy.”

As fans of the actress know, she and husband Channing Tatum announced that they would be getting a divorce this past April. The couple had been married for nearly nine years and share one daughter, Everly, together. Since then, it appears as though both Jenna and Channing have moved on with the actor dating singer Jesse James.

As the Inquisitr shared, Dewan opened up about her previous relationship in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. Though she did not talk about her new romance with Kazee, she did share that her breakup with Channing was very hard but she still believes that love is possible following heartbreak.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’ I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming,” Dewan told the magazine.

It’s nice to see that she’s found another special someone in Kazee.