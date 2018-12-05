Demi Lovato Shares Rare Selfie Following Overdose And Return To Jiu Jitsu: ‘Never Give Up’

This is only Lovato's second post since leaving rehab.

Demi Lovato is getting her life back on track following her near-fatal drug overdose earlier this summer.

A few weeks ago, the singer was released for her stint in rehab following 90 days of sobriety. Lovato is still working on herself and her sobriety at home in Los Angeles but it appears as though she is making healthy choices. In a photo posted to her Instagram account earlier today, the 26-year-old holds up the camera after a Jiu Jitsu sweat session.

Though makeup-free, Lovato still looks as beautiful as ever in a white robe with her hair slicked back in a ponytail. She also tagged her gym, Unbreakable Performance where she takes classes. In the caption of the image, Lovato tells fans that she has sweaty and messy hair. This is only the second photo that the singer has shared since she left rehab with her last one coming nearly a month ago, with an image of herself voting.

So far, the rare photo has earned Demi a ton of attention from her 70 million plus followers with over 1.7 millon likes in addition to 54,000 comments in just an hour of posting. Some fans chimed in to gush over how beautiful the singer looks while countless others couldn’t help but wish Demi well as she continues in her recovery.

“MY BB SHE’S HEALTHY AND THRIVING UGH LOVE THAT FOR YOU,” one fan wrote.

“You are such an inspiration please don’t ever stop.”

“We love you queen,” one more commented.

And Demi’s most recent photo comes amid reports that she and friend Nick Jonas are in somewhat of a feud. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Demi did not receive an invite to attend Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding this past weekend and according to a source, Lovato is super upset about the snub and even un-followed Nick on social media because of it.

“Demi was so upset that she wasn’t invited to Nick’s wedding after everything that they have been through together,” a source shared. “She has been his best friend forever.”

The same source shares that there were a few good reasons as to why Nick didn’t send Demi an invite to his wedding.

“Nick did not want Demi’s fame-wagon to overshadow him and Priyanka’s special day. Plus, he wasn’t certain that she was still going to be out of rehab at the time of his wedding.”

Neither Demi or Nick have commented on the alleged feud publicly yet but judging by their Instagram accounts, they both appear to be pretty happy at this current time.