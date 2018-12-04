Sarah Hyland Takes Break From Social Media: ‘Your Horrible Negative Ignorant Words Have Broken Me’

Sparks flew following the tragic passing of Hyland's 14-year-old cousin.

Another celebrity is taking a break from social media.

It’s been a rough and emotional week already for Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the actress’ 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed after the car that he and his father were traveling in was struck by a drunk driver over the weekend. Though he was wearing a seatbelt at the time, Canaday was ejected from the vehicle and passed away from his injuries. Trevor’s father, Sarah’s uncle, remains hospitalized and will need to undergo multiple surgeries before being released.

Over the weekend, Sarah shared with fans that her cousin was killed by a drunk driver and she even called out the driver, who reportedly fled the scene, by name. And just yesterday, Hyland told her fans that she was sick of everyone commenting on her cousin’s death when they didn’t have all the facts.

“I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost,” she wrote.

Well, apparently some fans still did not get the message and last night, and the 28-year-old told fans that she needed to take a break from social media altogether.

“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy?” Sarah tweeted.

“Staying offline for a while. I have a special announcement and video releasing on Wednesday I believe. So. There’s that.”

Hyland also took to her Instagram story to simply share a photo of a peace sign, seemingly meaning “peace out” for a while. Fans have already given Hyland’s tweet a lot of love with over 114 retweets, 600 plus comments, and 4,000 plus likes. Some fans commented on the post to wish Sarah and her family the best after their heartbreaking loss while countless others reminded Sarah that she still has some loyal and loving fans in her corner.

“Please keep in mind that there are many of us who absolutely adore you.”

“To the jerks out there. Sarah has her own medical condition to pay for. Just because you think she has all this money doesn’t mean she does. A 14 yr old died and ya’ll are going off on his family. Think before you speak,” another fan commented.

Though Sarah did not specifically say what comments fans were making got under her skin, it appears as though many of her followers believe that Sarah is upset over the backlash she received for sharing the Go Fund Me page for her cousin. Some took time to comment and ask why Sarah is asking her fans for money when she does pretty well for herself as an actress.

Thoughts go out to Sarah’s family during this difficult time.