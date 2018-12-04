Amy Schumer Quips That Meghan Markle Is Her Nemesis

Amy Schumer is coming for Meghan Markle, recently calling the Duchess of Sussex her “nemesis”. Schumer joined InStyle Magazine for a segment highlighting the comedian, and Schumer mused that it’s just not fair that Markle is so fabulous while pregnant.

“Why is she my nemesis? Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and I’m not letting her get away with that. So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, ‘Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she’s wearing high heels and I already look 10 months pregnant and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years,'” Schumer joked, as the Huffington Post reported.

The I Feel Pretty actress continued on to say that most people are narcissists, so it didn’t really matter what any one thought of her anyway — since everyone is always only thinking of themselves.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child in the spring. The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram, with a snap of Schumer and Fischer’s faces photoshopped over a snap of Harry and Meghan.

Schumer recently had to put the taping of her show, Inside Amy Schumer, on hiatus due to a severe form of morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum. She also had to cancel a stand-up show in Dallas after her pregnancy related nausea — and surrounding conditions — landed her in the hospital.

“I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t,” Schumer said in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her wrapped up in a hospital bed.

While Schumer has been taking time away from her comedic routines, the actress told InStyle that she’s launching her own clothing line — one that she hopes will be more inclusive for women with differently shaped bodies. She’s partnered with stylist Leesa Evans to kickstart the comfortable yet chic clothing line, which Schumer says was born out of her reluctance to wear anything but sweats. Evans and Schumer realized that their friends were looking for that casual comfort, too. Evans joked that Schumer will only wear clothes that make her feel like she’s wearing a cloud, and, thus, the LeCloud clothing line was born.

“I kept trying to find the sweatpants alternative that had both comfort and style and that was appropriate to go to meetings, out with friends, to a movie, all over,” Evans said of the LeCloud launch.