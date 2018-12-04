Jenna Dewan Admits To Grieving The Demise Of Her Marriage To Channing Tatum

Since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have gone their separate ways, the famed actress/model hasn’t had much to say about the downward spiral of their marriage – until now. According to E! Online, Jenna Dewan recently opened up about her marriage and divorce during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

The World of Dance star, who will be featured on the cover of Cosmo’s January issue, openly discussed her personal and professional life admitting how she’s really handling her new reality. When Jenna Dewan was asked about her divorce from Channing Tatum, she admitted moving forward has not been an easy feat. Instead of attempting to ignore her feelings, she admitted she decided to embrace her emotions and grieve the devastating loss. Reflecting on the divorce and this new chapter in her life, Jenna Dewan revealed she has allowed herself to cry.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?'” she told the publication. “I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”

In addition to the personal battle Jenna Dewan is facing as a result of the highly publicized split, she’s also revealed it hasn’t been easy dissociating from the title of “Mrs. Channing Tatum.” In fact, when Jenna recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the famed talk show host mistakenly referred to her as “Mrs. Tatum.” Because so many fans know them as a couple, Jenna has admitted there have been times when fans have approached her reflecting on memories she and Channing shared together. Needless to say, those experiences have been relatively awkward, according to Jenna Dewan.

“I’m obviously super aware that people know me, they know Channing, they know us together,” Jenna said. “We’d been a beloved couple for a long time. I was in Berlin and people were like, ‘We love your Lip Sync Battle!’ I was like, oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time’s face? I’m so glad that’s my calling card.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s split. The former couple met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Earlier this year, the two shocked fans when reported confirmed that they’d opted to go their separate ways. Although both Jenna and Channing have moved on romantically, they are still amicable and effectively co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Everly. Despite the highly publicized break-up, Jenna has also expressed how she still believes in love but there’s more to it than just the romance part. “I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself.”