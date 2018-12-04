Jill Zarin Is ‘Nervous’ To Return To ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ For Sesason 11, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Jill Zarin is set to return to the reality show part-time.

Jill Zarin is reportedly returning to The Real Housewives of New York City in a part-time role for the show’s upcoming 11th season and feeling nervous about her upcoming reunion with her co-stars.

According to a Hollywood Life report on December 4, Zarin, who appeared in cameo roles during the Bravo TV reality series’ ninth and tenth seasons, is nervous to return to the show because her life is very different than it was when she left her full-time role on the show after Season 4.

“Jill Zarin has been busy filming with the ladies of RHONY,” a source explained. “She’s feeling nervous about making her return because she hasn’t been on the show in quite some time and a lot has changed since her departure.”

When Zarin left the show years ago, she was married to husband Bobby Zarin and caring for her daughter Ally. Now, as Ally tends to her own life as an adult, Zarin has been left widowed after her husband’s death in January and is now seeing a new man, Gary Brody.

While it is currently unclear how much of the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City has been filmed, the cast has been seen with Jill Zarin on occasion and has also been seen out and about with rumored new cast member Barbara Kovovit.

As fans may have heard, Kovovit reportedly joined the series in a full-time role to replace CaroleRadziwill, who quit the series after Season 10 after feuding with former bestie Bethenny Frankel.

According to Hollywood Life‘s report, it was Jill Zarin’s decision to return to The Real Housewives of New York City in a part time role, rather than reprise her full-time role on the series.

“She will be back in a part-time role to start,” the source revealed. “She hasn’t filmed with the ladies in quite some time, so even though she’s friends with several of them off-camera, it’s a different dynamic when part of the cast again. Jill felt it was best to come back part-time and see how it goes.”

“She’s really missed the show and is feeling excited to re-join the cast,” the source added. “So far, things are going good and she’d like to be filming more and it looks like she will.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year. A premiere date has not yet been set.