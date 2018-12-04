‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Maxie Will Fret Over A Romance With Peter As Mac Issues A Stern Warning

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, December 4, tease that there’s a lot of fantastic drama on the way. Viewers were left with a juicy cliffhanger at the end of Monday’s show regarding Ryan and Ava, and teasers hint that there are several other story-lines that will be prominently featured during the next show as well.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, viewers have a lot to look forward to with Ryan and Ava during Tuesday’s show. He is seemingly going to tell Ava that he’s the one who killed Kiki, and naturally, she won’t believe it.

However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s a twist of some sort coming here, as he’s surely unlikely to actually confess to killing Ava’s daughter. Will this be a dream of sorts, or something else of that nature?

In addition to the drama on that front, General Hospital spoilers, via the Twitter sneak peek, share that there will be some scenes involving Maxie and Felicia, as well as Mac and Peter. Viewers have been watching this potential romance between Maxie and Peter build for months now, and fans have been very mixed in their support for this pairing.

Maxie and Peter almost kissed in a recent episode, and both ended up flustered when baby James cried out and interrupted them. Now, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie will lean on Felicia to try to sort through her feelings. Maxie will admit that it feels too soon after Nathan’s death to consider moving on, and Felicia will probably do her best to support her daughter in starting to move forward — rather than to get stuck in the past.

Peter has been tentative with all of this, and a chat with Mac will probably leave him feeling all the more indecisive. General Hospital spoilers hint that Mac will have a chat with Peter — and warn him that if he mistreats Maxie in any way, he’ll be in big trouble. There’s little doubt that Peter will take Mac’s warning pretty seriously in this case, but all signs point toward Maxie and Peter soon giving this romance a go.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers note that Jordan will demand that Griffin tell her everything he can about Ava. According to SheKnows Soaps, Sonny will run into Margaux, and she’ll be issuing him a warning. In addition, there’s a bit of Epiphany on the way! She questions something going on with Anna and Finn.

Chase will uncover a clue of some sort in the investigation into Kiki’s murder, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that it’s going to take some time for the real answers to be uncovered in this case. Stay tuned for additional teasers as the week continues to see where things are headed next throughout Port Charles.