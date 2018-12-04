Tina Fey ‘Honored’ By Ariana Grande’s ‘Mean Girls’ Tribute In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Ariana Grande has received endless praise for the “Thank U, Next” music video from a number of notable Hollywood names, and the compliments are continuing to roll in. Just last night, comedian Tina Fey shared her thoughts on the pop star’s take on Mean Girls, which Fey not only starred in, but also wrote.

“Oh, I love it and I’m so honored by it,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Us Weekly and other reporters as she attended the December 3 opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway.

“I thought the casting of Kris Jenner was super inspired and she looked adorable,” she continued.

Ariana reached out to a number of recognizable Mean Girls faces for the video component of her latest hit single, including Stefanie Drummond — aka the “army pants and flip flops” girl — and Jonathan Bennett, who played the film’s resident hot guy, and love interest, Aaron Samuels. Grande also tapped a slew of her former Victorious co-stars for the short film.

One noticeably absent face from the music video was Tina Fey herself, who also revealed last night that nobody reached out to her requesting a cameo.

“No, I was like, ‘My phone didn’t ring!'” she told reporters. “I don’t know if I would have been able to do it, but I would have tried, maybe.”

Tina Fey Says She Was 'Honored' by Ariana Grande's Take on 'Mean Girls' in the 'Thank U, Next' Video – Us Weekly https://t.co/s2zza7rhfP — Tina Fey (@TinaFeyFansclub) December 4, 2018

According to Entertainment Tonight, Tina also said that her entire office watched the video as it dropped on November 30.

“I loved it so much,” she said, and also extended an invitation to the Sweetener singer to come see the film’s Broadway adaptation.

“Come over to 52nd Street whenever you want. We’d love to have you!” Fey said, addressing Grande directly. “Hopefully she’ll come see our show, too.”

Tina wasn’t the only Mean Girls alum to address Grande’s latest work, which has reached 100 million views in under four days.

Lindsay Lohan, who famously portrayed protagonist Cady Heron in the hit film, shared some complimentary words to Ariana in response to her hit music video.

“All of the original Mean Girls are very flattered. ‘Tis the season,” Lohan wrote on her Instagram account along with a clip of the film’s original “Jingle Bell Rock” scene that was re-created for the music video.

Along with Mean Girls, Ariana’s newest music video also paid homage to Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde, and has received additional praise from some of the famous names behind these films as well.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who starred in 13 Going on 30— as well as Legally Blonde‘s Reese Witherspoon — have all gushed over the tributes to their famous films in the “Thank U, Next” video.