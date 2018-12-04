‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Devon Agrees To Therapy

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 4, brings a frantic search for Victor. Plus, the day shows a relationship struggle for Mariah, a strikeout for Fenmore in the love department, and a heart to heart for Ana and Devon.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is unreachable. His phone is out of service, his account is closed, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is worried sick about him. After the fire burned the stables, she returned home to rest when Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) to give them the all-clear. The only good news is that all of the animals made it safely out of the fire.

Before he left, Nick and Victoria discussed that Victoria felt Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) would return to Billy (Jason Thompson), but Nick assured his sister that Phyllis isn’t going to do that. Of course, Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate otherwise. Later, Nick asked Victoria if she got the feeling that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) knew more about what was going on than he let on. Victoria said that she agreed.

After Devon (Bryton James) blamed Cane (Daniel Goddard) for getting rid of Shauna (Camryn Munn), he left for a night out. When he returned home, he had a massive hangover, which Nate (Brooks Darnell) and Ana (Loren Lott) helped him out with while he winced at the noise. After Nate left — with a warning about what all the hard nights out did to Devon’s body — Ana discussed that she wanted her brother to go to therapy. Ultimately, Devon agreed to try, which relieved Ana.

Meanwhile, Fenmore (Zach Tinker) met Lola (Sasha Calle), and tried to flirt. He ended up striking out, and learning that Lola has a boyfriend. Later, at Crimson Lights, Fenmore realized that Kyle (Michael Mealor) is Lola’s boyfriend, and he and Kyle sparred verbally about the situation. Fenmore promised to wait around for Lola until Kyle screwed things up, and Kyle told him there’s no chance of that happening. Lonely, Fenmore also asked about Summer (Hunter King), but Kyle informed him she’s out of town.

Also at Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tried to get some relationship advice about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) from Kyle. She lamented the lies Tessa told her, and their lack of ability to reconnect. Kyle advised Mariah that it sounded like she’s in love with Tessa, but Mariah was not so sure. She went on to talk and talk and talk about her relationship — to the point that Kyle could not get a word in edgewise. Suddenly, Mariah thanked Kyle for his advice. Later, she agreed to give Devon Fenmore’s new demo.