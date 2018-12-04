Kanye West Reportedly Spotted Napping During ‘The Cher Show’ Opening Night, Per ‘Radar’

The rapper was also called out for spending time on his cell phone during the performance.

Someone may need to give Kanye West some lessons on proper theater etiquette.

After being publicly shamed on social media for using his cell phone during the opening night performance of the Broadway play “The Cher Show” last night at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, Radar has reported that the rapper also thought it was a good place and time to take a quick cat nap.

According to an eyewitness who was also in attendance of the performance, West apparently “fell asleep for a good 20 minutes with his head to the side during the show.”

The latest report on Kanye’s poor theater behavior also comes after was called out by actor Jarrod Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono in the musical, for paying more attention to his phone than to the stage last night, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Hey @kanyewest, so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” Spector tweeted to the rapper, who quickly responded with apologies for his “lack of etiquette” and appreciation for the “energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

Though Kanye has not always been attributed with being the most well-behaved person in the world, last night’s actions comes as a slight surprise seen as the rapper has stopped shows in the past to single out fans in his own audience for things he himself has seen as improper.

In 2014, West famously called out two fans in the audience of a show in Sydney, Australia during his Yeezus tour for not standing up.

“I decided I can’t do this song, I can’t do the rest of the show until everybody stands up,” Time reported that the rapper said during the performance. “Unless you got a handicap pass and you get special parking and s***.”

The fans, whom Ye blamed for the concert’s delay, did in fact qualify for a handicap pass, as one waved a prosthetic limb in the air and the other was in a wheelchair. Kanye eventually figured out his error in judgement and went on with the show.

West is also famously remembered for storming the stage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and disrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech when he didn’t agree with her single “You Belong With Me” being awarded for Best Female Video over Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It.”