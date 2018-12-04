Lindsay Lohan Transforms Into Disney Princesses For ‘Paper Magazine’ Spread

Lindsay Lohan got in touch with her inner Disney Princess in a recent spread for Paper Magazine‘s “Break the Internet” series. The actress, ahead of her new reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, opened up to Paper about what it means for her to be in the press these days — all while donning dazzling, Disney inspired garb. The actress transformed into Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and Ariel — the latter of which the actress told Paper she identified with the most.

While famous for her breakout roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, Lohan is most notably recognized these days for her very public mishaps. At 32, and with a number of films under her belt, the actress made waves after a couple of stints in rehab — and for her 2007 arrest for DUI. Her drug problems would follow her for years, as would her frequent trips to court.

Most recently, Lohan — who is currently residing in Dubai — tailed what she believed to be a refugee family, all while videotaping them with her cell phone and offering them shelter. After the public altercation — which went viral — almost turned violent, Lohan was accused of trying to kidnap the children of the displaced family. The family did not want her assistance.

“I would love to know why I get constantly clobbered in the press. I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on. Behind the scenes, I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That’s all that seems to get reported,” Lohan told Paper.

While she hasn’t lived stateside for some time, Lohan has enjoyed the success of her Mykonos beach club — which will be the center of her reality show airing on MTV in January. She plans to open a second location, in Rhodes, sometime next year. She told Paper that the series is an unscripted drama, but also that it will focus more on the business aspect. She hopes the show will paint Lohan as the “big boss” amongst the young, attractive folks she’s employed to run her resort. People tuning in to see old-school Lohan antics might be disappointed, however. The Freaky Friday star confessed that these days, she’s pretty boring.

“I am who I am. I’m a good person. I take care of myself. I’m healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn’t mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy. I have a good relationship with that. It’s funnier to watch other people party,” Lohan added.