Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks Better Since Losing His Sexiest Man Alive Title

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in their new music video, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas."

Singer Gwen Stefani gushed about her beau, Blake Shelton, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, saying that he’s even hotter after passing the torch to actor Idris Elba for PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive title.

“Honestly, he got sexier,” Stefani said, after DeGeneres joked that Shelton might not be “sexy” anymore after giving up his title, ET Online reports.

Shelton talked to DeGeneres himself before giving up his Sexiest Man Alive title in November, joking that he feels his sexiness slowly leaving him, according to a PEOPLE report.

“I feel like sexy ends when I’m not Sexiest Man Alive anymore,” Shelton told DeGeneres. “I don’t feel like it exists anymore, I feel like it’s over.”

It’s not all about looks for Stefani though. She said what makes Shelton sexy to her is his sense of humor and his “big ol’ heart.”

“He doesn’t even take himself seriously and he’s just such an incredible person. And that’s sexy to me,” the singer said about her boyfriend of three years.

Shelton, a county singer, says he hopes the next title holder does not receive the same backlash as he did during his reign as PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy,” Shelton said. “He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with, but…”

Idris Elba was named the 33rd Sexiest Man Alive after the Hollywood List started in 1985 with Mel Gibson on the cover, PEOPLE noted.

The Wire star Elba took to Instagram to thank voters for naming him the current Sexiest Man Alive but pointed out that the most important way to vote is by going to the ballot during mid-term elections.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres tried to get Gwen Stefani to talk about a rumored engagement between her and Shelton but the “Holla Back Girl” singer dismissed the rumors about a secret engagement.

“What are you talking about? We’re not! We’re not engaged and we’re not married. And he’s my boyfriend. Still,” Stefani said before talking about her new music video, that features her boyfriend.

“It was really crazy because Blake actually hates doing music videos,” Stefani said.

At the end of the music video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” Shelton acts jealous and takes his Christmas present back after seeing Stefani sitting on Santa’s lap. Let’s hope there are no future rumors about an affair between Gwen Stefani and Santa.