Adrian Peterson Breaks Off 90-Yard Run To Tie Jim Brown On All-Time Rushing TD List

Adrian Peterson put together a historic Week 13 performance on the gridiron, and he owes every record that came of it to a single 90-yard run he broke off in the early minutes of the second quarter on Monday night, December 3.

Peterson did once race 82 yards to the goal-line six years ago, but according to ClutchPoints never had he sprinted for a 90 yard score before – thus giving him the longest dash of his Hall of Fame career on the play. The Redskins RB made a slight cut left through the inside zone as an Eagles blitz descended on the right side of the line, and thanks to some key blocking, he was able to jolt free with Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cre’von LeBlanc, Rasul Douglas, and Corey Graham on his tail. As AP approached the end-zone, the Monday Night Football crew marveled over how much separation he was able to create at age 33.

Peterson would upstage a 1994 Herschel Walker to become the oldest player to ever run for a 90-yard touchdown. In only totaling an additional three yards on five carries from that point on, he’d also follow in Walker’s footsteps to become just the second player to ever amass less than 100 yards in a game that saw him put a 90-yard run on the ground. However, Peterson cannot shoulder all of the blame for having gone stagnant, as NBC Philadelphia had the offense totaling an anemic 89 yards on the 31 plays that fill-in quarterback Mark Sanchez ran henceforth.

NFL players hail Adrian Peterson after 90-yard TD run https://t.co/NR9vlYFd2g pic.twitter.com/6izWDLjMHh — theScore NFL (@theScoreNFL) December 4, 2018

Regardless of the team’s increasingly poor showing and overall 28-13 losing effort to Philadelphia, Peterson had much to celebrate about the drive. It was the 16th touchdown run of 50 or more yards in his career, which was good enough to bring him past Barry Sanders, who had previously brought the most rushing TD’s over from the opposite half of the field with 15.

The most lasting of all milestones Peterson reached, however, was without a doubt his entry among the list of the top five all-time rushing touchdown backs – with his 106th career TD on the ground tying the great Jim Brown’s mark. Four more rushing scores will even AP up with Walter Payton, before he finds himself eyeing a top three list that is anchored by Marcus Allen (123) and LaDainian Tomlinson (145), and led by Emmitt Smith, who had 164 career rushing TD’s, according to Pro Football Reference.

In addition to Peterson’s run trending on Twitter into Tuesday, it would also draw disbelief from a number of NFL stars who happened to be tuned in for the off-day action. Among those who reacted were James White, Dont’a Hightower, LeGarrette Blount, Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, and Benjamin Watson, whose remarks could be read below.

AP still got the juice!! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 4, 2018

That boy AP still got them burners!! #oohimouttahere — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) December 4, 2018

@AdrianPeterson you are unreal ???????????????????????????????????? — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) December 4, 2018

That’s how you feel @AdrianPeterson⁉️ 90 to the crib‼️‼️‼️ — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 4, 2018

Man…All Day still got it! Much Respect ✊???? @AdrianPeterson #ProBowlVote you got my vote — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) December 4, 2018