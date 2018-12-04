Chrissy Teigen Just Accidentally Started An Appreciation Thread For Babies Who Wear Plagiocephaly Helmets

Many of Chrissy's followers shared pictures of their own babies wearing the helmets.

Chrissy Teigen wanted to share with fans the news that her newborn baby Miles would need to wear a helmet to help shape his head, but she ended up starting an appreciation thread for babies wearing plagiocephaly helmets.

The Sports Illustrated model turned social media superstar shared the development with fans on Monday evening, warning them that when they saw pictures of her newborn son that they would see his new helmet.

“baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she wrote. “so if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow”

To prove how cute he looked, Chrissy then shared a picture of baby Miles nestled into her chest while wearing his new helmet.

That prompted her other followers to share pictures of their own babies wearing plagiocephaly helmets, which help correct flat heads that can be caused when they lay in one position for too long or when they are flattened coming out of the birth canal. Many saw it as a good opportunity to show appreciation for the babies and the helmets they needed to wear.

As Parents noted, these helmets are becoming increasingly common as a way to correct misshapen heads that babies can suffer in their first months. These helmets are made of plastic with a foam lining, and often come in cool designs (like the one designed to look like R2-D2 that someone shared on Chrissy’s thread). The helmets are generally worn for 23 hours a day, taken off only to give the baby a bath, and can correct the soft skull of babies with a few months of wearing.

For the parents who connected through Chrissy Teigen’s thread, it was a welcome chance to share their adorable pictures and connect with other parents in the same situation. The use of plagiocephaly helmet has risen sharply after recommendations that babies sleep on their backs to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, leading to more babies with a flat spot on the back of their head. Though there are some home remedies, the Parents report noted that the helmets can be needed if the condition doesn’t correct on its own.

They are often recommended for babies within their first six months, when the skull is still soft and malleable.

“I’ve been told it’s too late for my head,” Chrissy Teigen shared.