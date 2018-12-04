Eddie Murphy Welcomes His 10th Child As Fiance Paige Butcher Gives Birth To A Baby Boy Named Max

Eddie Murphy is a father once again as his fiance, Australian model Paige Butcher, gave birth to a baby boy on November 30, the Daily Mail is reporting. The new addition has been named Max Charles Murphy, and he’s a healthy little guy at six pounds 11 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. A representative for Murphy said that “both mother and son are doing well.” Murphy and Butcher officially announced that Butcher was pregnant in August, and Murphy reportedly proposed shortly after. They announced their engagement in September, and their wedding date is not yet known.

Butcher and Murphy already have one child together, 2-year-old Izzy, and were said to have been wanting Izzy to have a younger sibling. A source said in August that Butcher is very close to the rest of Murphy’s kids. In total, the comedian now has 10 kids. His oldest child, Eric, is 29-years old. Eric’s mother is Paulette McNeely. Murphy then went on to date Tamara Hood, and she gave birth to a son, 28-year-old Christian.

Murphy’s first marriage was to Nicole Mitchell, who he was with from 1993 to 2005. The two had four kids: 29-year-old Bria, 26-year-old Miles, 24-year-old Shayne, 18-year-old Zola, and 16-year-old Bella. Murphy then went on to have a highly publicized relationship with Melanie Brown, a.k.a “Scary Spice,” best known for being in the UK girl group The Spice Girls. The couple had a child named Angel, who is now 11-years-old. Murphy briefly dated film producer Tracey Edmonds before getting with Butcher in 2012.

People recently reported that according to a source, Murphy, his children, and their mothers are all “a very special and happy family.” Murphy’s daughter Bria uploaded a photo in 2016 of most of Murphy’s kids posing with Murphy and Butcher for Christmas and captioned it with the hashtag “#murphyfamily.” The source said that the whole family vacations and spends holidays together, and that Butcher is a good mother.

“Paige loves being a mom and is very involved,” the source revealed. “She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

While he’s certainly been busy in his personal life, Murphy hasn’t done much acting in recent years. He just finished filming for a biopic about Dolemite star Rudy Ray Moore, however, and the movie is entitled Dolemite is My Name. He’s also reportedly involved with a film called Triplets, meant to be a long-awaited sequel to the hit 1988 movie Twins starring Arnold Schwarzengger and Danny DeVito.