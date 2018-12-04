Lady Gaga Opens Up About Calling Katy Perry ‘Mean’ In Texts To Kesha

Lady Gaga has clarified those texts to Kesha in which she agreed that Katy Perry was “mean.” When news of the messages first broke, many interpreted them as proving that there was “beef” between the singers. But Gaga has explained that the texts are old and don’t reflect how she currently feels about Perry.

“@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other,” Gaga tweeted.

“These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story.”

As Page Six reports, the texts form part of the evidence submitted in Kesha’s sexual assault case against producer Dr. Luke. In the messages, Kesha and Gaga discussed Perry’s reluctance to speak out against Luke as Kesha believed that he assaulted the singer as well.

“was crying a lot today and needed my mom. I’m really upset with Katy Perry,” read one text from Kesha to Gaga, as published by Us Weekly. “She could bring the whole thing to a head but she won’t,” she added.

In Gaga’s first reply she encourages Kesha to empathize with Perry.

“your [sic] right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard,” Kesha responds.

Gaga then offers to speak to Perry on Kesha’s behalf.

“Do u want me to see if I can talk to her. I know she’s mean. … She makes me angry about s— [but] I just try to have empathy for her.”

As Pop Crave reports, back in June, Kesha issued a statement in which she alleged that the CEO of a major record label revealed that Perry had been assaulted by Dr. Luke. She also said that she and Gaga received that information at the same time.

As Us Weekly notes, in a 2017 deposition, Perry denied that she was ever assaulted by Dr. Luke. She also talked about feeling “pressure” to publicly support Kesha and explained why she refused to do so.

“I want to stay out of it because I know them both [Kesha and Dr. Luke] and I empathize with both of them and obviously it’s a horrible situation for both of them,” Perry said. “And the only two people that know what really went on are those two people.”

Dr. Luke is listed as a writer on some of Katy Perry’s biggest hits like “Dark Horse” and “California Girls.”

Katy Perry has acknowledged Gaga’s explanatory tweet and reposted it with a message of her own.

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward ????‍❤️‍???? https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

Kesha and Dr. Luke are still locked in a legal battle. As Complete Music Update reports, he has filed a defamation suit against the “TiK ToK” singer and both sides have submitted new documents calling for partial summary judgments in the case. Kesha’s side has asked that Dr. Luke be made to prove his defamation claim because he’s a public figure. On the other side, the songwriter/producer has asked the court to hold the singer responsible for disparaging comments made by Kesha’s former attorney, Mark Geragos and her mother, Pebe Sebert.