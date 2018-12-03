Lindsay Lohan Is Back In The First Promo For ‘Beach Club’ Reality Show

The first official trailer for MTV’s new reality television series hosted by actress Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, was released on Monday. The series will follow Lohan’s booming beach club, called Lohan’s Beach House, in Mykonos, Greece.

The trailer opened up with shots of Lohan sitting in a giant shell-like chair on the beach while the actress reads a voiceover.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?” she said.

The trailer cut to a shot of Lohan Beach House, where Lohan said that she wants to build an empire. Lohan Beach House only hires “the best of the best” to work there, Lohan continued in the voiceover.

After a few shots of the beach and people vacationing at the club, Lohan was shown in the trailer doing her signature dance move complete with hair flips and hip twists, the “LiLo,” which went viral during filming for the reality series earlier this year, according to MSN.

“Did you miss me?” Lohan asked at the end of the trailer.

Lohan’s Beach Club will premiere on January 8 on MTV at 8 p.m.

Throughout the series, Lohan will work with a handpicked team of VIP hosts who “have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury,” MTV said in a statement, which E! News reported.

This is how you run a club in Mykonos! ???? #LindsayLohansBeachClub premieres Tuesday, January 8th at 8/7c only on @MTV! ???? pic.twitter.com/XmRQ66hxep — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@MTVBeachClub) December 3, 2018

A preview of the series will be aired ahead of the reality show on January 1 at 8 p.m., called Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club. There will also be a special about Lohan’s most memorable moments, hosted by Lohan’s sister Aliana and brother Dakota, on January 7 at 10 p.m.

Lohan first hinted at her upcoming reality show in June during an interview with the New York Times.

“There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things,” she said in the interview, which Entertainment Tonight shared.

Lohan Beach House in Mykonos is a seaside destination in Greece with a restaurant and a day club that transforms into a nightclub. This is Lohan’s third opening in Greece, with other Beach House locations in Athens and Rhodes.

Lohan also shared in the New York Times interview that she hopes people will look past her previous life of embarrassing tabloid appearances and appreciate her as a businesswoman.

“I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past,” she said.