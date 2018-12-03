Pete Davidson Slams Bullies For Bashing Him Over Ariana Grande Split: ‘I’m Upset I Even Have To Say This’

'I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.'

It’s certainly been a whirlwind past few months for SNL funnyman Pete Davidson.

While the comedian has always been famous in his own right, his popularity skyrocketed after he began to date and later get engaged to pop star Ariana Grande. But after the pair called it quits last month, Davidson has been the subject of a lot of negative talk, especially on social media.

Back when he was dating Grande, Davidson deleted his Instagram page following a ton of negative comments against him. But now he’s back again, this time sending a message to his haters and setting the record straight on the breakup. Earlier today, the 25-year-old posted a screenshot of his feelings that appears to have been written on his iPhone.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson started the post. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling.”

Davidson then went on to explain that over the past nine months, he has been getting bullied by people online before stating that he has spoken about BPD (bipolar disorder) as well as being suicidal in hopes that he would be able to raise awareness and help kids who are going through the same issues as he is.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you.”

So far, Pete’s post has received a ton of attention from his 2 million plus Instagram followers. In just over an hour of the post going live, Davidson has already amassed over 300,000 likes in addition to 22,000 comments and growing by the second. Many fans commented on the post to let Pete know that they’re thinking of him during this tough time while countless others told him to stay strong.

“We love you and support you.”

“Love you Pete, don’t let anyone bring you down,” another follower wrote.

According to People, a source close to Davidson shares that Pete wasn’t planning on speaking out publicly over the bullying until recently when he was out to eat and a waiter put on Grande’s new hit song “Thank U, Next” and started filming him as he was eating.

“It’s just ridiculous and mean,” the source shares. “His feelings were genuine and hers seem to be just part of some plot point.”

The same source says that despite the breakup and bullying, Davidson is doing pretty well and is beginning to put himself out there again and begin dating.