‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Fenmore Stuns Lauren And Michael

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 3, brings Fenmore back to Genoa City for a career change that stuns his parents. Plus, Mia’s party gets uncomfortable, Shauna leaves, and Nikki receives terrible news!

Despite Devon’s (Bryton James) pleas not to leave, Shauna (Camryn Munn) decided to head home to Colorado. Cane (Daniel Goddard) came up with the idea after Shauna explained that she felt unsafe at Devon’s during his parties. She had gone home for Thanksgiving, and she said things were good. Ultimately, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and Cane stopped by to say goodbye. Charlie asked his dad if Shauna could live with them, but Cane said no. Then, Devon promised to follow through with Hilary’s wishes to give Shauna every advantage in life.

At the Club, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) noticed a considerable surprise. Their son Fenmore (Zach Tinker) showed back up in Genoa City, unexpectedly. He announced that he’s struggling in law school, and Michael offered to help, but Fenmore had another shocking piece of news. Fenmore dropped out of law school to pursue a career in music — hopefully with Hamilton Winters Group. While Michael didn’t think it was a great idea, Lauren seemed more supportive — remembering her time singing with Danny Romalotti. Plus, Fenmore has a plan. He’s going to live with his parents.

It’s almost time to deck the halls in Genoa City, so we’re going on a walk down holiday memory lane with Michael and Lauren! Which #YR moment is your favorite? #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/IgST2RlLJi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 29, 2018

Later, at Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) party, a who’s who list of Genoa City was in attendance. Esther (Kate Linder) showed up. In one unexpected moment, Abby (Melissa Ordway) felt that she had arrived in a nightmare when she showed up wearing the same dress as Mia — oops! Of course, Mia’s was a knockoff while Abby’s was the name brand. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) insisted that Sharon (Sharon Case) attend, and try to cozy up to Mia in hopes of learning more about Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) investigation into J.T.’s murder. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also arrived.

Mia immediately sniped at Sharon over how she didn’t think hair and makeup was Sharon’s thing. After Mia complained later on, focusing on Rey’s long hours at work, Sharon snapped. They then argued, so Sharon left. When Lauren arrived, Mia pitched a partnership with Jabot.

On the Crimson Lights patio, Sharon talked to Rey, and he asked her what had happened with Mia. Sharon admitted that she didn’t think she’d ever be able to be friends with Rey’s wife. Rey acknowledged that he’s still working on forgiving Mia, but he’s not sure he’ll be successful. Then he told Sharon that they’re not sleeping together yet, since he cannot stop picturing her with his brother, Arturo (Jason Canela) — and himself with somebody else.

Then, the rest of the women arrived, and Rey left with Mia. Meanwhile, Nikki received a phone call that left her reeling. The stables at Newman Ranch were on fire.