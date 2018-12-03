Melanie Griffith Opens Up About ‘Crush’ On Alec Baldwin During Filming Of ‘Working Girl’

Thirty years later, Melanie Griffith is opening up with the salacious details about what happened behind the scenes of the classic film Working Girl, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

To celebrate the anniversary of the release of the iconic ’80s film, the 61-year-old Griffith spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about what it was like to be a part of the making of the film. When the topic came to her co-star Alec Baldwin, Griffith revealed that she had a bit of a crush on the actor while filming. However, while she made her intentions clear to Baldwin, he preferred to keep their relationship strictly professional.

Griffith explained to the publication, “Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming, and I just had such a crush on him. But he wouldn’t go there with me. I was like, ‘Oh come on, have a romance with me!’ But no, Alec said, ‘I can’t do this with people I work with.’ He’s a sweetheart.”

Griffith also recalled a scene from the film she shared with disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who was at the center of several sexual assault allegations from throughout his career in 2017. The scene in particular saw Spacey portraying a character that abused his powerful position to gain romantic relationships with women.

In the film, Griffith played a secretary looking to get ahead in the world of finance. Spacey’s character implies that there would be a lucrative job waiting for her if she would give in to his romantic advances. Once aware of his intentions, Griffiths character sprays champagne in Spacey’s character’s face and immediately leaves the vehicle they were sharing.

Reflecting on the scene, Griffith said, “It’s a strange coincidence that Kevin’s now ostracized because of his actions, his sexual proclivity or whatever. In Working Girl, I jump out of the car because of his [character’s] sexual advances. There are millions of women who had that experience, and that’s why so many women love that movie and to this day tell me how we changed their lives.”

Spacey saw his reputation shift from one of the industry’s most respected actors to a pariah when accusations came to light regarding sexual advances he made toward actor Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery actor was only 14 years old, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The initial accusation led to more, with CBS Newsreporting that the actor was under investigation for six accusations of sexual assault and assault in July.