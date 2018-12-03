Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ‘Can’t Control What He Says’

Kim Kardashian says that her husband, Kanye West, can’t control what he says at times — particularly when he gets on a rant, and is passionate about a subject.

According to a December 3 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye West’s recently eyebrow raising comments in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a new sneak peek for the episode, Kim reveals that she knows Kanye “can’t control what he says” when he get “ramped up” about something. In the past, the rapper has caused controversy by saying things such as that slavery was a choice, revealing that he had liposuction, and that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years? And it’s all y’all?” West said earlier this year during an appearance on TMZ Live.

Kanye has also discussed why he chooses to wear his MAGA hat and support President Donald Trump. “You can’t tell me what I’m supposed to do… I don’t subscribe to icons. You take the Nazi symbol, if you go to India, it is all over the place, but it doesn’t represent that. It represents something different. So to me to wear that [MAGA] hat means I want to make America great in my own way,” he stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly in couples therapy to help them through some issues that they’ve been facing in their marriage, many of which stem from the rapper’s rants and behavior.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kim is trying to “figure out how to cope” with the fallout from Kanye’s comments, especially when it comes to his political views. She reportedly wants to be supportive, but it has been hard for her to hear people — including some of the couple’s friends, like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen — reacting so strongly to his words and feelings.

Kardashian is also dealing with West’s bipolar diagnosis, and the reports that he is no longer taking his medication for the disorder.

The insider goes on to reveal that everyone in Kanye’s circle feels that it is for the best if Kim continues to call the shots for now.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!