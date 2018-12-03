‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Shocks Viewers With Twist As Finale Approaches

Next weekend the first season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs its finale, and the show managed to shock viewers with a huge twist.

Just four teams remain — Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong; Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko; Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold; and Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten. People reported that the hosts of the show Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz surprised them with announcing that all four remaining groups will be in the show’s finale instead of sending a team home as expected.

While the four teams waited to hear which would head home and which three would be in the finals, they could barely believe their ears when Fisher said, “This week the couple going home is no one. You’re all going through to the finale!”

Of course, the unexpected news brought tears of joy to the remaining contestants in what has been an exciting inaugural season full of surprises for the competitors.

Early in the season, reality TV star and mother of three Kim Kardashian stopped by to encourage her goddaughter Sophia Pippen, who is the daughter of the NBA’s Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen. In 2008, Kardashian competed on Dancing with the Stars, so she had plenty of words of wisdom to pass along to the young dancer. She encouraged the young Pippen to be confident in her portrayal of Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid during her dance to “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Unfortunately, despite her godmother’s good advice, Pippen along with her partner Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber ended up eliminated after that performance on Disney Night for the show.

Thanks to the good news, one of the teams will take home the Mirrorball Trophy. According to a Too Fab report, Mackenzie Ziegler ended up with the season’s first perfect scores of 10, 10, 10 after the paso doble performance to Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.”

Meanwhile, Sky Brown received a 10, 9, 10 for her Tango with partner Alan Bersten to Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder.” Miles Brown earned a 9, 10, 9 from the judges with his Cha Cha to Pitbull feat. T-Pain, Sean Paul & Ludacris’ song “Shake Señora.” Finally, the fourth finalist, Ariana Greenblatt got a 9, 9, 10 for her Foxtrot to High School Musical’s “All In This Together.”

The Dancing with the Stars: Juniors finale airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. With such talent, it’s sure to dazzle.