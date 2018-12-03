‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Devises A Devilish Plan

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) has devised a devilish plan in hopes of getting her husband, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), to let her out of Bayview.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Abigail will pretend to be her alter-ego Gabby in hopes of having Stefan spring her from the mental hospital. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, while Abby was in the middle of her split personality disorder, Stefan fell completely head over heels in love with one of her alter-egos, Gabby.

The pair fell into bed together one time, which they both believe resulted in Abby’s pregnancy, and her daughter, Charlotte. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) actually changed the DNA test results to make everyone believe Stefan, and not Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), was the father.

Now Abby is desperate to get out of the hospital, which Stefan and Chad conspired to put her in against her will, and she’ll do anything to get out, even pretend to be Gabby in hopes of convincing Stefan to let her return home.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) be completely devastated when he finds out that Chad knew about Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) plot to have Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) sue him for sexual harassment.

Sonny and Chad have been best friends for years, and the betrayal is sure to hurt Sonny, as well as Will, who doesn’t want to believe that his own grandmother Kate would hurt the man he loves.

In the latest #DAYS, Kate tells Roman she's got the goods on Stefan.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/uDKQlba4CR — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) will be hard at work trying to get Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to admit that he is the person who started the fire at the cabin that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

However, it seems that Ben is going to stick to his guns and he will not admit to anything. Ben has maintained his innocence through all of the drama, including when Trip Dalton (Lucas Adams) tried to frame him. It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll confess to anything now.

In another part of Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will question his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), about why she took a trip to Smith Island.

Fans can see all of the drama play out when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.