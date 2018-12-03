'Town & Country' says that each of her neckpieces can be decoded to give a glimpse into her thoughts.

They don’t call her the “Notorious RBG” for nothin! Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is thought of as an icon and an enigma on and off the bench, and the signature collars she dons with her judicial black robes set her apart from the other justices. But do her collars have meanings? Is RBG trying to send the world messages by which neckpiece she chooses at which time?

Town & Country says yes, or at least they suppose so. And Justice Ginsburg doesn’t just jazz things up with the occasional lace or pearls; she has a whole wardrobe of stylish neckwear. It is thought that RBG has attached meaning to each collar, and T&C put together a guide to deciphering the meaning of each neckpiece.

Justice Ginsburg wore a new necklace over her robes for her first portrait with the controversial newest appointee, Brett Kavanaugh. It is made of gold fanned feathers by Stella & Dot, priced at $198, and the style is called Pegasus. T&C suggests that this one means “Not a fan of him,” meaning Kavanaugh.

“For those of us inclined to read the hidden messages, it was tempting to conclude that the 83-year-old justice was signaling her toughness—and her prickly disapproval.”

Researchers name praying mantis species after Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fancy collarhttps://t.co/mBkPvNR15L pic.twitter.com/YUwYh4Ko9a — Mashable (@mashable) June 2, 2016

When RBG wants to show her approval for something, she likes to wear a yellow jabot which resembles a crown. In an interview, she told Katie Couric that this is the one she wears when she is representing the majority, called, of course, “The Majority Decision” collar.

“When I’m announcing the opinion for the court, this is the collar I wear.”

Ginsburg says that this one is really special to her as it was a gift from her law clerks.

But in life, all decisions don’t go the way of RBG, and so she must also have a dissenting collar.

“This is my dissenting collar… It looks fitting for dissents.”

The petite justice wore her dissent collar on the bench the day after Donald Trump was elected to office even though no decisions were being delivered.

Everyone must have a favorite, and even RBG has that jabot that makes her feel special. Justice Ginsburg explains that her favorite is a lace collar which is from Cape Town in South Africa. The lace has an almost Elizabethan appearance that surrounds virtually the entire neck.

The last jabot mentioned is called “The Original,” and it is the first collar she wore upon her appointment to the Supreme Court. It is a traditional jabot like those favored by French judges.